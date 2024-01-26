Open trucks: Business community for allowing import of cotton

PESHAWAR: Members of the business community urged the government and ministry of National Food Security and Research to review procedural and regulation changes and allow import of cotton in open trucks that will not only increase foreign exchange and textile export, but also cut additional monetary burden on importers.

Traders said government and authorities concerned had brought procedural change with regard to import of cotton. Under the new regulation, the business community said import of cotton from Afghanistan has been made mandatory in containers.

However, the business community said traders and importers are facing hardships owing to unavailability of containers and to meet this condition.

According to details, a meeting of traders/importers was held here under the chairmanship of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fuad Ishaq at the Chamber House.

To comply with this condition, Fuad Ishaq said traders and importers will have sent empty containers from Pakistan to Afghanistan then cotton loaded in these containers and imported to Pakistan, because of which traders/importers will pay fourfold the transportation cost.

Fuad Ishaq told the meeting that importers fully acknowledged the importance of fumigation including cotton, and assured fully adhering with its procedure.

However, he said that during import of cotton, it fully covered by plastic and canvas when transported in open trucks, effectively serving the purpose of fumigation.

