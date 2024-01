FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has opened admissions for B.ED programme (1.5 years) and last date to apply is Jan 26.

According to Principal UAF Community College Prof Dr Anjum Zia, the degree holders of BS/ BS (Hons)/ MA or MSc can apply for the programme.

The admissions are opened for B.ED degree (Morning-Evening and Weekend) programme at Main Campus whereas weekend programme at Community College PARS campus.

