Maryam urges people to vote for ‘a better tomorrow’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has urged the people to vote for the PML-N on February 8 to secure their future and overcome the challenges faced by the countrymen and the country.

“You had elected PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif thrice for a five-year term, but he was removed under one pretext or the other,” she said while addressing a gathering of her supporters here at NA-119 in Singhpura on Thursday.

Maryam visited the NA-119 to mobilise the party workers and supporters ahead of polling day. She said that she had selected the same area for the 2018 elections, but was barred from participating in the polls after being disqualified.

Maryam maintained that she was punished for supporting his father, but did not even think about the consequences and stood by him. “It was the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif who carried out massive development across Pakistan despite conspiracies,” she said.

Without naming the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam said that a political leader was currently visiting Punjab and claiming that Nawaz had announced his manifesto without showing his performance. “He (Nawaz) does not want to make tall claims, his work speaks for itself,” she said while pointing to the Orange Line passing over the road.

Maryam said that she was well aware of the issues faced by the people and their challenges. “I am not one of those who need a piece of paper to understand what problems a particular area is facing,” she said, adding: “Vote is not just a paper, the ballot paper will decide about not only your future but also of the generations to come.”

Maryam urged the people to come out of their homes to exercise their right to vote on February 8. She said that the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif’s agenda was to serve the people.

