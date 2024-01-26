Gold prices fall sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday saw a noticeable downturn on the local market but silver was steady, traders said. Gold lost Rs1400 to Rs213, 800 per tola and Rs1200 to Rs183, 300 per 10 grams.

The world market traded gold for $2, 035 per ounce, which the local market tags with an additional $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was available for Rs2, 600 per tola and Rs2, 229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $22.43 per ounce, traders said.

