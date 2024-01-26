‘Women in finance thought leaders workshop’ concludes

LAHORE: The “Women in Finance Thought Leaders Workshop,” which was co-organized by the Asian Development Bank and the Securities and Exchange of Pakistan, concluded here on Thursday.

A group of financial professionals, regulators, and business executives met at the specialised workshop to engage in a series of talks and debates about how to best support women in the banking industry going forward.

The specialized workshop saw a consortium of financial experts, regulatory authorities, and industry leaders convene for a series of discussions and deliberations aimed at shaping the future of women in finance.

The second day discussion focused on three workstreams: NBMFC Regulatory and legal Enablers, Supply side financing offerings and constraints, and Demand side challenges and requirements.

The esteemed working group explored the regulatory and legal framework of Non-Banking Microfinance Companies (NBMFCs) to identify opportunities for enhanced regulatory support and streamlining processes, fostering growth and innovation in the financial sector.

The second workstream focused on the challenges and opportunities of financing offerings in financial ecosystems, proposing innovative solutions to enhance resilience and responsiveness.

The third workstream aimed to understand the challenges faced by consumers and businesses, focusing on demand side requirements and effective solutions.

The goal was to tailor financial services to meet diverse market needs and contribute to economic development.

Key takeaways included the importance of regulatory agility, innovative financing mechanisms, and a client-centric approach to addressing demand-side challenges. Financial literacy, particularly digital literacy, was also emphasized as a need for inclusivity in the financial sector.

The outcomes of these discussions will form the basis for future initiatives fostering a resilient and inclusive financial ecosystem.

The Women in Finance Thought Leaders Workshop was a premier event aimed at addressing gender disparities and promoting diversity in the finance sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024