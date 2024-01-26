All set for ‘Pakistan Mobile Summit’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Mobile Summit, the first all-encompassing mobile conference in Pakistan, is set to take place on 29th January.

Presented by TECNO and Powered by Jazz, the summit is designed and produced by Brand Spectrum Pakistan. The event promises to be a groundbreaking showcase of innovative technologies, insightful discussions, and collaborative networking opportunities in the dynamic mobile industry landscape.

The summit will be inaugurated by the esteemed Minister of IT and Telecom Dr Umar Saif.

It is supported by key government entities such as the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Tech Nation Pakistan and the Pakistan Mobile Phones Manufacturers Association. TECNO Mobile and Jazz stand as the primary sponsors for this significant event.

The summit is set to bring together essential players in the mobile phone ecosystem, fostering collaboration among government representatives, operators, regulators, manufacturers, app developers, and advocates for digital and financial inclusion (D&I) as well as sustainability. Deliberations will centre on 5G and its transformative potential for digital advancements and B2B services.

Furthermore, an exhibition area will feature the contributions of diverse organizations within the mobile industry.

The event is setting a benchmark for other companies and entities to follow, aims to stimulate positive changes, state-of-the-art innovation, and collaboration that will have a positive impact on the industry.

