AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.96%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
DGKC 75.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.23%)
FCCL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
FFBL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.55%)
FFL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.73%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
HBL 115.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 115.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.84%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.48%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 135.31 Decreased By ▼ -9.19 (-6.36%)
PAEL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.34%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.06%)
PPL 118.28 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-6.65%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.41%)
SEARL 51.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.31%)
SNGP 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.51%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 76.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.05%)
UNITY 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -88.2 (-1.32%)
BR30 23,214 Decreased By -771.8 (-3.22%)
KSE100 64,298 Decreased By -524.4 (-0.81%)
KSE30 21,699 Decreased By -208 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2024-01-26

All set for ‘Pakistan Mobile Summit’

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:58am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Mobile Summit, the first all-encompassing mobile conference in Pakistan, is set to take place on 29th January.

Presented by TECNO and Powered by Jazz, the summit is designed and produced by Brand Spectrum Pakistan. The event promises to be a groundbreaking showcase of innovative technologies, insightful discussions, and collaborative networking opportunities in the dynamic mobile industry landscape.

The summit will be inaugurated by the esteemed Minister of IT and Telecom Dr Umar Saif.

It is supported by key government entities such as the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Tech Nation Pakistan and the Pakistan Mobile Phones Manufacturers Association. TECNO Mobile and Jazz stand as the primary sponsors for this significant event.

The summit is set to bring together essential players in the mobile phone ecosystem, fostering collaboration among government representatives, operators, regulators, manufacturers, app developers, and advocates for digital and financial inclusion (D&I) as well as sustainability. Deliberations will centre on 5G and its transformative potential for digital advancements and B2B services.

Furthermore, an exhibition area will feature the contributions of diverse organizations within the mobile industry.

The event is setting a benchmark for other companies and entities to follow, aims to stimulate positive changes, state-of-the-art innovation, and collaboration that will have a positive impact on the industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Jazz TECNO PSEB technologies Mobile industry Dr Umar Saif Pakistan Mobile Summit

All set for ‘Pakistan Mobile Summit’

CCoE meets today to negotiate with baggasse power plants

Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

Two ‘innovative’power sector plans fail to attract MoF support

Investment roadmap of PIACL: FA presents business plan

PM urges Al-Jomaih Group to invest in alternative energy

Hunger stalks the entire Gaza Strip

ECB keeps rates unchanged

Armed, civil armed forces personnel: ECP issues ‘code of conduct’

SC highlights criticality of intra-party polls

Withdrawal of approval of non-NPO status: LHC upholds order of LTO Lahore

Read more stories