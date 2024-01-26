SFA DG praises Sunridge Foods for safety practices

KARACHI: Agha Fakhar Hussain, the Director General of the Sindh Food Authority (SFA), and his team carried out a thorough assessment of food processing facilities during their visit to Sunridge Flour Mill and Unity Foods Edible Oil Refinery at Port Qasim. The purpose of the visit was to evaluate and applaud the hygiene, safety, and quality standards implemented by these leading entities in the food industry.

Hussain, DG Sindh Food Authority, praised Sunridge Flour Mill for its outstanding commitment to hygiene policies and stringent food safety measures. He expressed, “The impressive hygiene standards and food safety measures observed at Sunridge deserve recognition. We aim to raise awareness about the adoption of such rigorous hygiene practices and food safety measures among industries in Sindh.”

He said and his team toured the processing units and lab facilities, where they observed an impressive 35-point quality checks for every batch of production. This meticulous attention to detail ensures that the purity of food is maintained at the highest standards. The visit included discussions with the administration and technical personnel, aiming to understand and appreciate the innovative approaches employed by Sunridge Foods in ensuring food safety.

