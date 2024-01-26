KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR25.875 billion and the number of lots traded was 22,569.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR9.892billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.724 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.168 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.525 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 835.317 million), Platinum (PKR 825.297million), Silver (PKR 711.980 million), DJ (PKR 330,637 million), Japan Equity (PKR 324.476 million), SP 500 (PKR 196.648 million), Copper (PKR 189.302 million), Palladium (PKR 26.613 million) and Brent (PKR 69.923million).

In Agricultural commodities, 9 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 10.724 million were traded.

