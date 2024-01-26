AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
SBP Governor opens Japanese pottery show

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:58am

KARACHI: Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad inaugurated a Japanese pottery exhibition ‘Yakishime - Earth Metamorphosis’ at the State Bank Museum on Thursday.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Governor SBP Saleem Ullah and the senior management of the SBP. This two-week exhibition by the Japan Foundation is among the activities by the Consulate General of Japan in Karachi to promote cultural exchange between Japan and Pakistan. This year, the exhibition is jointly organised with State Bank Museum and Pakistan Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor SBP highlighted that Japanese culture in general and Japanese ceramic culture in particular has always been a topic of interest to the public in Pakistan. He elaborated that cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts are instrumental in fostering understanding and goodwill between nations.

‘The Cultural Agreement signed in 1957 between Pakistan and Japan has been the bedrock for bilateral relations and lays the groundwork for broadening and deepening the cultural relations between the two countries’, he said.

Appreciating the historic collaboration between the financial institutions of the two countries, Governor SBP shared that the third-ever overseas branch of the Bank of Tokyo was opened in Karachi in 1953.

He was of the view that collaboration between both countries can facilitate and strengthen trade and investment besides helping the exchange of information, best practices, and regulatory frameworks in financial systems.

Hattori Masaru, Consul General of Japan was delighted to see the interest in Japanese culture by the Pakistani audience. He reiterated that the Consulate will strive to bring and curate Japanese cultural exchange programs to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

The exhibition, which runs until February 7, introduces the ceramics technique yakishime, which fires unglazed wares at high temperatures. By presenting more than 80 pieces of yakishime from the earliest examples to contemporary work, this exhibition provides an excellent opportunity to people of Pakistan to experience a sensibility and aesthetic unique to Japan.

Along with the pottery exhibition, Japan-related lectures and workshops featuring Calligraphy, Indigo Dye, Pottery and Origami will be organised at the State Bank Museum. The annual Japanese Calendar exhibition is also going to take place at the same venue.

