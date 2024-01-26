Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (January 25, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 278.89
Open Offer Rs 280.94
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (January 25, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 278.89
Open Offer Rs 280.94
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 26
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.15
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 26
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
486.02
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 26
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 26
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 26
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 26
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
86
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 26
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
425.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 26
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 26
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.81
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 26
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
97.03
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 26
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.15
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 26
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
486.02
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 26
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 26
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 26
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 26
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
86
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 26
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
425.10
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 26
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 26
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.81
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 26
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
97.03
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Jan 26
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
49,679,574
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jan 26
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
48,974,614
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Jan 26
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
38,807,500
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Jan 26
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
27,378,044
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Fert Bin / Jan 26
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited(FFBL)
|
24,116,651
▲ 0.00
|
Dewan Cement / Jan 26
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
16,579,000
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Jan 26
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
15,934,000
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 26
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
15,332,320
▲ 0.00
|
Air Link Com. / Jan 26
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
12,481,170
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Jan 26
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
11,359,529
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 25
|
279.50
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 25
|
278.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 25
|
147.60
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 25
|
0.87
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 25
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Jan 25
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Jan 25
|
5.45
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 25
|
4894.16
|
India Sensex / Jan 25
|
70700.67
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 25
|
35964.85
|
Nasdaq / Jan 25
|
15510.50
|
Hang Seng / Jan 25
|
16211.96
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 25
|
7582.26
|
Dow Jones / Jan 25
|
38049.13
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 25
|
16906.92
|
France CAC40 / Jan 25
|
7464.20
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 25
|
77.18
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 25
|
19735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 25
|
183300
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 25
|
2021.02
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jan 25
|
85.76