AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.96%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
DGKC 75.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.23%)
FCCL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
FFBL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.55%)
FFL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.73%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
HBL 115.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 115.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.84%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.48%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 135.31 Decreased By ▼ -9.19 (-6.36%)
PAEL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.34%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.06%)
PPL 118.28 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-6.65%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.41%)
SEARL 51.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.31%)
SNGP 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.51%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 76.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.05%)
UNITY 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -88.2 (-1.32%)
BR30 23,214 Decreased By -771.8 (-3.22%)
KSE100 64,298 Decreased By -524.4 (-0.81%)
KSE30 21,699 Decreased By -208 (-0.95%)
Wall St rises after strong GDP data; Tesla drops to 8-month low

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2024 08:56pm

Wall Street’s main indexes gained on Thursday after data showing strong economic performance in the fourth quarter boosted hopes of a soft landing, while Tesla’s warning of a sharp drop in growth this year pulled its shares to an eight-month low.

The economy grew faster than expected at 3.3% in the quarter on strong consumer spending, defying dire predictions of a recession in 2023 after the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates, according to a Commerce Department report.

“The stronger-than-expected GDP sort of increases the chance of perhaps a soft landing,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

“It just seals the fact that the Fed is likely not going to be cutting rates anytime within the next six months.”

Another set of data showed initial jobless claims for the week ended Jan. 20 rose to 214,000, higher than the estimated 200,000 figure.

At 9:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 81.36 points, or 0.22%, at 37,887.75, the S&P 500 was up 15.31 points, or 0.31%, at 4,883.86, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 49.29 points, or 0.32%, at 15,531.21.

However, Tesla skidded 9.2% and was on track to lose about $50 billion in value following its warning. The consumer discretionary sector fell 1.1% and was the worst performer among S&P 500 sectors.

EV makers Rivian Automotive and Lucid Group also fell 4.1% and 7.3%, respectively.

“Any significant attempt (of Tesla) to boost sales and revenue from here on will probably come at the cost of further falls in operating margin, on having to compete with BYD in China - one of its biggest markets - as well as increased competition elsewhere,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Tesla’s growth warning could fan worries over the rich valuations of heavily weighted megacap companies - also known as the “Magnificent 7” - that have been the key driver of a Wall Street rally since late 2023.

The benchmark S&P 500 closed at record levels for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, after hitting an intraday all-time high for the third time in less than a week.

Keeping optimism in check, Humana sank 11.7% as it became the latest health insurer to forecast disappointing annual profit, dragging the S&P 500 healthcare sector by 0.5% to a one-week low.

Dow-Jones component UnitedHealth shed 4.5% and Cigna lost 2.8%.

Among other big movers, Boeing fell 4.5% after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration barred the troubled planemaker from expanding production of its 737 MAX narrowbody planes.

American Airlines flew 7% as the carrier forecast largely upbeat annual profit, while Southwest Airlines gained 2.5% following a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

Comcast added 4.3% as the media giant topped quarterly revenue estimates, while IBM jumped 10.6% after forecasting full-year revenue growth above estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.58-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.45-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 31 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and 34 new lows.

