AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.96%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
DGKC 75.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.23%)
FCCL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
FFBL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.55%)
FFL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.73%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
HBL 115.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 115.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.84%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.48%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 135.31 Decreased By ▼ -9.19 (-6.36%)
PAEL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.34%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.06%)
PPL 118.28 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-6.65%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.41%)
SEARL 51.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.31%)
SNGP 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.51%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 76.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.05%)
UNITY 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -88.2 (-1.32%)
BR30 23,214 Decreased By -771.8 (-3.22%)
KSE100 64,298 Decreased By -524.4 (-0.81%)
KSE30 21,699 Decreased By -208 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN says Israel army orders Gazans to leave shelter hit by tank fire

AFP Published 25 Jan, 2024 08:41pm

GAZA STRIP: The United Nations told AFP on Thursday that the Israeli military ordered people taking refuge in their shelter hit with deadly tank fire in southern Khan Yunis to leave by the following afternoon.

A spokeswoman for UNRWA, the agency for Palestinian refugees, confirmed testimony from displaced people in the shelter who said the army gave them until 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) on Friday to flee.

“The army called the UNRWA official through the loudspeaker, she went over to them next to the tanks, and they told her to notify us to vacate the premises by 5 pm tomorrow,” said Amal Lubbad, a displaced Gazan at the facility.

“We don’t know where we’ll go.”

The Israeli military did not immediately comment when asked by AFP about the forced displacement.

Six Palestinians were killed at a UN-run shelter in Gaza: UNRWA chief

Twelve people were killed Wednesday when two tank shells struck the shelter, where thousands had taken refuge, UNRWA said.

“Over 75 injuries, 15 of whom are in a critical condition,” Thomas White, the agency’s Gaza director, said in a statement.

The majority of Gaza’s population – 1.7 million out of 2.4 million – have been forced from their homes with vast numbers cramming into UN shelters.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said Wednesday’s bombardment was a “blatant disregard of basic rules of war”.

The compound had been clearly marked as a UN facility and its coordinates shared with Israeli authorities, he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Asked about the tank fire, the Israeli army said “a thorough review of the operations of the forces in the vicinity is underway”, adding it was examining the possibility that the strike was a “result of Hamas fire”.

The Israeli army is the only force known to have tanks operating in the Gaza Strip.

The United States also condemned the bombardment, with State Department spokesman Vedant Patel saying “civilians must be protected and the protected nature of UN facilities must be respected”.

UNITED NATIONS MENA Gaza Israel Gaza conflict UNRWA Khan Yunis

UN says Israel army orders Gazans to leave shelter hit by tank fire

KSE-100 down 0.81% as profit-taking, rumours dominate session

Rupee unchanged against US dollar

Israeli aggression on Gaza’s Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Foreign secretary accuses India of committing 'extra-judicial killings' in Pakistan

TGL, LCI’s float glass project faces delays, but partners ‘committed to its completion’

Oil perks up nearly 2% on US crude stock draw, Red Sea tensions

Microsoft lays off 1,900 Activision Blizzard, Xbox staff

LCI’s profit-after-tax jumps 88% in Oct-Dec

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Erdogan, eyeing more trade with Iran, says Turkiye weighing opening new border crossings

Read more stories