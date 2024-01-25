AIRLINK 62.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2%)
FCCL 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
FFBL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.47%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HBL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
HUBC 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.01%)
KOSM 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
MLCF 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.16%)
OGDC 140.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-2.53%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PPL 121.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.69 (-4.49%)
PRL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.74%)
SEARL 52.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.58%)
SNGP 72.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.06%)
SSGC 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.76%)
TPLP 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TRG 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.93%)
UNITY 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
BR100 6,670 Decreased By -21.9 (-0.33%)
BR30 23,614 Decreased By -371.9 (-1.55%)
KSE100 64,765 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.09%)
KSE30 21,883 Decreased By -23.5 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper dips from 3-week high on caution after China policy support

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2024 11:23am

Copper prices fell on Thursday after two straight sessions of gains, as traders and investors reassessed the optimism in recent days on policy support in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.3% to $8,540 per metric ton by 0321 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.9% to 68,820 yuan ($9,612.13) a ton.

LME aluminium declined 0.9% to $2,209.50 a ton, nickel dropped 1% to $16,485, zinc fell 0.5% to $2,570.50, lead shed 0.9% to $2,143, and tin lost 0.5% to $26,375.

SHFE aluminium declined 0.3% to 18,850 yuan a ton, lead dropped 1.7% to 16,370 yuan, while nickel increased 0.2% to 129,770 yuan, zinc rose 1.1% to 21,335 yuan and tin advanced 0.6% to 220,140 yuan.

China’s central bank announced a deep cut to bank reserves on Wednesday, a move that will inject about $140 billion of cash into the banking system and send a strong signal of support for a fragile economy.

Copper hits 3-week high

That came after a Bloomberg report said Chinese authorities were seeking to mobilise about 2 trillion yuan as part of a stabilisation fund to buy shares onshore through the Hong Kong exchange link.

However, the slowing growth in physical consumption of nonferrous metals and mixed macroeconomic data globally put cap on further price rallies.

Copper

Copper dips from 3-week high on caution after China policy support

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

Oil rises on US crude stock draw, China stimulus hopes

LCI’s profit-after-tax jumps 88% in Oct-Dec

ECP accuses LGs of ‘facilitating’ candidates, warns of ‘stern’ action

Govt picks Rs87bn thru Sukuk auction

PARCO pipeline: Customs unearths ‘tunnel’ dug for stealing diesel

Read more stories