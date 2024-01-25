Propaganda on social media: PM urges youth to check, re-check facts

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Wednesday that youth can play a constructive role in dealing with emerging national security challenges provided they remain focused.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the caretaker prime minister stated this while speaking at Pakistan National Youth Convention 2024 which was held at the Jinnah Convention Centre.

General Syed Asim Munir, chief of army staff (COAS) was the guest of honour at the occasion.

The caretaker prime minister added: “we as a nation have fought the menace of terrorism most valiantly, offering unparalleled sacrifices”.

He appreciated the role of the Armed Forces in the fight against the menace of terrorism with full commitment and professional excellence. “Pakistan’s successes in the war against terrorism would not have been possible without the participation and support of the youths who makes 65 per cent of our population,” Kakar added.

The caretaker prime minister affirmed that as responsible citizens of Pakistan, we must all reject and collectively fight the vicious propaganda onslaught unleashed by the enemies of Pakistan in the recent past.

Youth can play a constructive role in dealing with this emerging national security challenge provided they remain focused, and fact-checked all details through authentic information from the state institutions rather than falling prey to propaganda. While addressing the conference, the COAS underscored that the youth was Pakistan’s biggest asset, and all optimism of a brighter future was associated with them.

Conveying the message of hope, the COAS asked the youth to shun despondency.

He referred to the historic role played by the youth in the creation and development of Pakistan and exhorted them to partake in building the nation through discipline, honest toil, and a genuine quest for knowledge.

He highlighted the power potential of Pakistan, the demographic dividend, immense mineral wealth, a creative corpus of IT literate workforce, and great prospects in agriculture.

The COAS emphasised upon the importance of national unity and harmony to overcome multifarious challenges confronted by the country.

He recounted the sacrifices made by the nation to counter the menace of terrorism and cautioned against machinations of Pakistan’s ill-wishers contributing towards extreme polarisation within the society. There can be no progress without internal cohesion.

The COAS quoted the holy Quran, Allama Iqbal, and Quaid-i-Azam extensively, encouraging the youth to realise their true potential and serve the nation to the best of their abilities.

He reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all threats with the help and support of the nation.

