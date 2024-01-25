LDA fetches Rs416m after auctioning 28 plots

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday fetched over Rs416 million after auctioning 28 commercial and residential plots.

According to the LDA, it held a public auction of commercial and residential plots situated at various residential schemes which was supervised by LDA auction committee members, Additional DG housing, director finance, director housing, and other officers. The terms of the general auction were read out on the spot.

As per the details, tenancy rights of a marquee site and plot in Jubilee Town were auctioned for Rs21.84 million and Rs6.976 million, respectively. Moreover, in various blocks of Johar Town, four plots were auctioned that fetched Rs130.959 million, Rs30.9273, Rs30.9493 and Rs30.4785. In Gulshan Ravi, a plot was auctioned for Rs9.62 million while in Mustafa Town, two corner plots were auctioned for Rs6.369 million and Rs6 million.

The LDA also auctioned eight plots at Tezaab Market, Do Maurya Bridge, for Rs7.986 million, Rs6.586 million, Rs6.586 million, Rs7.342 million, Rs7.3 million, Rs5.838 million, Rs5.838 million and Rs5.846 million.

Moreover, 10 plots were auctioned in the Packages Quarter that fetched Rs4.211 million, Rs3.630 million, Rs3.594 million, Rs3.594 million, Rs3.788 million, Rs4.474 million, Rs3.576 million, Rs3.576 million, Rs3.612 million, Rs3.658 million and Rs7.191 million.

