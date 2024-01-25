AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2024 04:23am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Jan 24, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        23-Jan-24      22-Jan-24      19-Jan-24      18-Jan-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104755       0.104368       0.104428       0.104385
Euro                             0.816718       0.817872       0.817834       0.816963
Japanese yen                     0.005072        0.00507       0.005073       0.005071
U.K. pound                       0.954528       0.954822       0.952674        0.95286
U.S. dollar                      0.751212        0.75103       0.751202        0.75123
Algerian dinar                   0.005595       0.005593       0.005592       0.005583
Australian dollar                 0.49595       0.495229       0.494216       0.492657
Botswana pula                    0.054839         0.0549       0.054988        0.05499
Brazilian real                   0.151122       0.151772       0.152631        0.15208
Brunei dollar                    0.560439       0.560261       0.559721       0.559034
Canadian dollar                  0.557362       0.558221       0.558017       0.556261
Chilean peso                     0.000829       0.000825       0.000818       0.000811
Czech koruna                     0.032877       0.033014       0.032958        0.03301
Danish krone                     0.109517       0.109657       0.109666       0.109555
Indian rupee                      0.00904                      0.009036       0.009037
Israeli New Shekel               0.199208       0.199107       0.200267       0.199477
Korean won                       0.000563       0.000562        0.00056       0.000559
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44336        2.44277                       2.44342
Malaysian ringgit                0.158751       0.158931       0.159356        0.15926
Mauritian rupee                  0.016767        0.01676       0.016842
Mexican peso                     0.043293       0.043888       0.043847       0.043677
New Zealand dollar                0.45685       0.460494       0.459848       0.459941
Norwegian krone                  0.071455       0.071486       0.071677       0.071375
Omani rial                        1.95374        1.95326                       1.95378
Peruvian sol                     0.200323       0.201025       0.201071       0.201079
Philippine peso                  0.013376       0.013442       0.013456       0.013411
Polish zloty                     0.187181       0.187889       0.186453       0.185778
Qatari riyal                     0.206377       0.206327                      0.206382
Russian ruble                    0.008544       0.008537        0.00848       0.008473
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200323       0.200275                      0.200328
Singapore dollar                 0.560439       0.560261       0.559721       0.559034
South African rand               0.039334        0.03923       0.039557       0.039528
Swedish krona                    0.071977       0.072031       0.071866        0.07189
Swiss franc                      0.864058       0.864943       0.864494       0.868574
Thai baht                        0.021082       0.021113       0.021129       0.021111
Trinidadian dollar               0.110972       0.110878       0.111176        0.11095
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204551       0.204501                      0.204555
Uruguayan peso                   0.019419       0.019384       0.019235       0.019092
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

