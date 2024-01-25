WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 24, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Jan-24 22-Jan-24 19-Jan-24 18-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104755 0.104368 0.104428 0.104385 Euro 0.816718 0.817872 0.817834 0.816963 Japanese yen 0.005072 0.00507 0.005073 0.005071 U.K. pound 0.954528 0.954822 0.952674 0.95286 U.S. dollar 0.751212 0.75103 0.751202 0.75123 Algerian dinar 0.005595 0.005593 0.005592 0.005583 Australian dollar 0.49595 0.495229 0.494216 0.492657 Botswana pula 0.054839 0.0549 0.054988 0.05499 Brazilian real 0.151122 0.151772 0.152631 0.15208 Brunei dollar 0.560439 0.560261 0.559721 0.559034 Canadian dollar 0.557362 0.558221 0.558017 0.556261 Chilean peso 0.000829 0.000825 0.000818 0.000811 Czech koruna 0.032877 0.033014 0.032958 0.03301 Danish krone 0.109517 0.109657 0.109666 0.109555 Indian rupee 0.00904 0.009036 0.009037 Israeli New Shekel 0.199208 0.199107 0.200267 0.199477 Korean won 0.000563 0.000562 0.00056 0.000559 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44336 2.44277 2.44342 Malaysian ringgit 0.158751 0.158931 0.159356 0.15926 Mauritian rupee 0.016767 0.01676 0.016842 Mexican peso 0.043293 0.043888 0.043847 0.043677 New Zealand dollar 0.45685 0.460494 0.459848 0.459941 Norwegian krone 0.071455 0.071486 0.071677 0.071375 Omani rial 1.95374 1.95326 1.95378 Peruvian sol 0.200323 0.201025 0.201071 0.201079 Philippine peso 0.013376 0.013442 0.013456 0.013411 Polish zloty 0.187181 0.187889 0.186453 0.185778 Qatari riyal 0.206377 0.206327 0.206382 Russian ruble 0.008544 0.008537 0.00848 0.008473 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200323 0.200275 0.200328 Singapore dollar 0.560439 0.560261 0.559721 0.559034 South African rand 0.039334 0.03923 0.039557 0.039528 Swedish krona 0.071977 0.072031 0.071866 0.07189 Swiss franc 0.864058 0.864943 0.864494 0.868574 Thai baht 0.021082 0.021113 0.021129 0.021111 Trinidadian dollar 0.110972 0.110878 0.111176 0.11095 U.A.E. dirham 0.204551 0.204501 0.204555 Uruguayan peso 0.019419 0.019384 0.019235 0.019092 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

