Markets Print 2024-01-25
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 24, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 278.81 280.86 AED 76.16 76.86
EURO 303.23 306.08 SAR 74.36 75.01
GBP 355.08 358.17 INTERBANK 279.60 279.80
JPY 1.86 1.89
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024