BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 24, 2024). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2024 04:23am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 24, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 64,822.43
High:                      65,063.08
Low:                       64,460.95
Net Change:                   368.21
Volume (000):                278,313
Value (000):              18,166,628
Makt Cap (000)         2,134,176,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,978.70
NET CH                     (+) 17.51
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,631.35
NET CH                    (+) 105.09
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,829.40
NET CH                    (+) 116.55
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,311.34
NET CH                     (-) 85.00
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,606.59
NET CH                    (+) 134.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,829.51
NET CH                      (-) 3.01
------------------------------------
As on:               24-January-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

