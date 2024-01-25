KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 24, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,822.43 High: 65,063.08 Low: 64,460.95 Net Change: 368.21 Volume (000): 278,313 Value (000): 18,166,628 Makt Cap (000) 2,134,176,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,978.70 NET CH (+) 17.51 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,631.35 NET CH (+) 105.09 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,829.40 NET CH (+) 116.55 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,311.34 NET CH (-) 85.00 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,606.59 NET CH (+) 134.16 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,829.51 NET CH (-) 3.01 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-January-2024 ====================================

