BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 24, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,822.43
High: 65,063.08
Low: 64,460.95
Net Change: 368.21
Volume (000): 278,313
Value (000): 18,166,628
Makt Cap (000) 2,134,176,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,978.70
NET CH (+) 17.51
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,631.35
NET CH (+) 105.09
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,829.40
NET CH (+) 116.55
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,311.34
NET CH (-) 85.00
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,606.59
NET CH (+) 134.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,829.51
NET CH (-) 3.01
------------------------------------
As on: 24-January-2024
====================================
