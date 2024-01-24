AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.29%)
DGKC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.95%)
FCCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
FFBL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.36%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 115.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.41%)
OGDC 145.87 Increased By ▲ 9.37 (6.86%)
PAEL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.98%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PPL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.67%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PTC 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
SEARL 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
SSGC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 6,679 Increased By 27.1 (0.41%)
BR30 23,916 Increased By 193.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,822 Increased By 368.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,907 Increased By 154.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500 scales record high on boost from Netflix, chip stocks

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2024 08:30pm

Wall Street rallied on Wednesday with the benchmark S&P 500 scaling record intraday levels, as Netflix surged after smashing expectations for subscriber growth, while chip stocks gained on ASML’s strong earnings.

The S&P 500 hit an intraday all-time high for the third time in less than a week, fueling a bull-market run it confirmed on Friday after closing at a record. The blue-chip Dow had also surpassed the 38,000-point mark for the first time on Monday.

The tech-laden Nasdaq is around 4% away from breaching its all-time high hit in November 2021.

Shares of Netflix rose 12.9% to a two-year high after the firm’s largest-ever fourth-quarter subscriber growth indicated it had won streaming wars with its password-sharing crackdown and a strong content slate.

The communication services sector housing the stock led sectoral gains with a 1.6% rise.

Netflix subscribers jump despite price hikes

“The Netflix number caught everybody by surprise, and my expectation was that the subscriber growth for all the streaming services will continue to contract and that was a bit of an anomaly,” said Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management.

Keeping investor euphoria in check, AT&T shed 2% after forecasting annual profit below expectations, while DuPont De Nemours slid 13.4% after forecasting a fourth-quarter loss, compared with a year-ago profit.

With the S&P 500 trading around 20 times forward 12-month earnings, compared with its long-term average of 16 times, the results of the “Magnificent 7” group of companies will be in focus to determine whether their valuations are justified.

Megacaps such as Microsoft, Amazon.com and Meta Platforms rose between 0.5% and 1.7%, as U.S. Treasury yields fell. Tesla rose 0.1% ahead of its fourth-quarter results later in the day.

Chip stocks including Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel gained between 1.1% and 3.4% after European chip-making equipment maker ASML Holding beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates and posted record-high quarterly orders.

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89.52 points, or 0.24%, at 37,994.97, the S&P 500 was up 22.07 points, or 0.45%, at 4,886.67, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 103.43 points, or 0.67%, at 15,529.37.

On the data front, a survey showed business activity picked up in January and inflation appeared to abate, suggesting that the economy kicked off 2024 on a strong note.

Netflix to stream WWE Raw in $5bn bet on live events

A resilient U.S. economy and uncertainty over the timing of interest rate cuts have led investors to reassess their bets.

Traders now see an 87% chance of a rate cut in May, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. They were earlier expecting a rate cut in as early as March.

Among others, cloud firms Cloudflare, Snowflake and ServiceNow rose more than 1.3% each on the back of German software firm SAP’s strong annual revenue growth forecast.

U.S.-shares of Alibaba, Bilibili and Li Auto added between 1.6% and 3.0% after China’s central bank announced a deep cut to bank reserves.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.50-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.56-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 55 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 78 new highs and 21 new lows.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Wall Street’s main indexes

S&P 500 scales record high on boost from Netflix, chip stocks

Govt executes petroleum concession agreement, exploration licences with E&Ps

Rupee registers 6th successive gain, settles at 279.67 against US dollar

Only two-state solution can end Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Pakistan urges UN

Plan for one-month Gaza truce makes progress, Israeli aggression continues in Khan Younis

Merry-run continues at PSX as oil/gas sector attracts attention

COAS says 'negative propaganda' on social media creates uncertainty and hopelessness

ECP to take strict action against govt officials helping candidates’ campaign

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 82% in Oct-Dec

Saudi Arabia prepares to open first alcohol store for diplomats

Oil steadies near $80 as China announces stimulus

Read more stories