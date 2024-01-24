AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.29%)
DGKC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.95%)
FCCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
FFBL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.36%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 115.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.41%)
OGDC 145.87 Increased By ▲ 9.37 (6.86%)
PAEL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.98%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PPL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.67%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PTC 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
SEARL 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
SSGC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 6,679 Increased By 27.1 (0.41%)
BR30 23,916 Increased By 193.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,822 Increased By 368.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,907 Increased By 154.6 (0.71%)
US stocks rise after strong Netflix results

AFP Published January 24, 2024 Updated January 24, 2024 07:58pm

NEW YORK: Strong earnings from Netflix lifted Wall Street stocks early Wednesday, with other large tech companies following the streaming giant higher.

Netflix added 13 million subscribers in the final quarter of 2023, boosting profits as it also announced a new venture with the WWE professional wrestling juggernaut.

Shares of Netflix surged 11.5 percent, while other tech companies that report in the coming days such as Amazon and Meta Platforms also moved higher.

US stocks open mixed amid slew of company earnings

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 38,022.06.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 4,889.88, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.8 percent to 15,542.22.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 have notched fresh records in recent days as markets anticipate easing US monetary policy while inflation abates.

Analysts have described earnings thus far as solid.

Among other companies reporting results, diaper and paper product brand Kimberly-Clark dropped nearly five percent after reporting weaker than expected earnings due in part to unfavorable currency movements.

