AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.29%)
DGKC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.95%)
FCCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
FFBL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.36%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 115.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.41%)
OGDC 145.87 Increased By ▲ 9.37 (6.86%)
PAEL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.98%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PPL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.67%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PTC 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
SEARL 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
SSGC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 6,679 Increased By 27.1 (0.41%)
BR30 23,916 Increased By 193.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,822 Increased By 368.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,907 Increased By 154.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Spotify to start in-app purchases on iPhone in Europe after DMA takes effect

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2024 06:57pm

Spotify users in Europe from March will be able to buy audiobooks and subscription plans from within the music-streaming app as a result of the region’s new competition law for Big Tech, the Swedish company said on Wednesday.

The move will help the company avoid Apple’s 30% fee for purchases through its App Store, which has long been a source of contention between app developers and the tech giant.

Spotify has for years been in embroiled in a legal battle, alleging that it was forced to raise the price of its monthly subscriptions to cover costs tied to Apple’s App Store rules.

“For years Apple had these rules where we couldn’t tell you about offers, how much something costs, or even where or how to buy it,” Spotify said in a blogpost.

“The DMA (Digital Markets Act) means that we’ll finally be able to share details about deals, promotions, and better-value payment options in the EU.”

Spotify cuts 17% of jobs as economic growth slows

Under the DMA, which all Big Tech firms must comply with by March 7, companies are obligated to treat their own products and services like they do rivals’.

Apple plans to challenge the European Union’s decision to put all of App Store into the bloc’s new digital antitrust list, Bloomberg News had reported in November.

On Tuesday, Apple asked a London tribunal to throw out a mass lawsuit worth around $1 billion brought on behalf of more than 1,500 app developers over its App Store rules.

Apple had also drawn criticism from Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg who called App Store policies and fee structure as problematic and causing a conflict of interest.

“We’ve always been interested in helping developers distribute their apps, and new options would add more competition in this space,” Meta said on Wednesday.

“Developers deserve more ways to easily get their apps to the people that want them.”

spotify iPhone app store

Spotify to start in-app purchases on iPhone in Europe after DMA takes effect

Rupee registers 6th successive gain, settles at 279.67 against US dollar

Only two-state solution can end Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Pakistan urges UN

Plan for one-month Gaza truce makes progress, Israeli aggression continues in Khan Younis

Merry-run continues at PSX as oil/gas sector attracts attention

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 82% in Oct-Dec

Saudi Arabia prepares to open first alcohol store for diplomats

Qatar delays LNG Shipments to Europe amid Red Sea conflict, Bloomberg News says

Oil steadies near $80 as China announces stimulus

Election Commissioner assumes charge as interim PCB chairman

UK’s Cameron to raise concerns over Gaza death toll on Israel visit

Read more stories