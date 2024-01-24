AIRLINK 62.47 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.02%)
BOP 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
CNERGY 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
DFML 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.86%)
DGKC 75.60 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.79%)
FCCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.86%)
FFBL 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
HBL 115.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
HUBC 117.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
KEL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
MLCF 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.73%)
OGDC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 8.51 (6.23%)
PAEL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.21%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.63%)
PPL 128.81 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.56%)
PRL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.55%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.96%)
SEARL 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 74.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.03%)
SSGC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.92%)
TRG 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
UNITY 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.84%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
BR100 6,703 Increased By 51.7 (0.78%)
BR30 24,103 Increased By 381.2 (1.61%)
KSE100 64,880 Increased By 425.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 21,943 Increased By 190.8 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields jump after BOJ chief’s inflation comments spark policy shift bets

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2024 11:30am

TOKYO: Japan’s government bond yields jumped to their highest level in more than a month on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said the chance of meeting the country’s inflation goal was rising, driving bets for a policy shift.

When asked whether an exit from the negative rate policy was nearing at a post-meeting news conference on Tuesday, Ueda said the prospects of seeing the inflation trend hit 2% were gradually heightening.

“The market was worried that the BOJ might not change its policy even in April.

But Ueda’s comments hinted there could be a shift as early as in March,“ said Keisuke Tsuruta, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“That prompted a big sell-off of JGBs. But this was an initial reaction. I do not think the sell-off would continue.”

The 10-year JGB yield jumped 8 basis points (bps) to 0.715%, its highest since Dec. 13.

The five-year yield rose 7 bps to 0.305%, its highest since Dec. 18.

Japan’s 10-year yield rise on caution ahead of BOJ decision

At its two-day policy meeting that concluded on Tuesday, the BOJ left unchanged its short-term rate target at -0.1% and that for the 10-year bond yield at around 0%.

Ueda also mentioned a possibility of reviewing the bank’s asset-buying framework of investing in exchange-traded funds.

Expectations of a January policy shift of the BOJ’s ultra-loose policy had receded after a devastating earthquake hit western Japan on New Year’s day.

Many market players expect a policy tweak to take place in March or April at the earliest. The 20-year JGB yield jumped 9 bps to 1.510%, its highest since Dec. 12.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 7.5 bps to 1.805% and basis points to 1.805% and the 40-year JGB yield rose 7 bps to 2.050%, their highest since Nov. 7.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.84 yen to 146.15.

Bank of Japan Japan’s government bond

JGB yields jump after BOJ chief’s inflation comments spark policy shift bets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Plan for one-month Gaza truce makes progress, Israeli aggression continues in Khan Younis

Merry-run continues at PSX as oil/gas sector attracts attention

PM welcomes investment of international companies

PMUs in Discos: Cabinet throws PD’s plan into trash bin

Oil prices wobble amid weak demand, sturdy dollar

‘Deemed income’ on immovable properties: SC asks HCs to decide the matter expeditiously

Mine mouth Thar coal project: SECMC wants to extend support for KE offtake

KE, Hubco ink MoU to explore off-take of electricity

Hydropower project: PPIB conveys revised COD to NTDC

Read more stories