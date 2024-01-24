AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.35%)
BOP 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
CNERGY 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
DFML 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.71%)
DGKC 76.05 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.4%)
FCCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.45%)
FFBL 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.19%)
FFL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
GGL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.22%)
HBL 116.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.74%)
MLCF 39.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.75%)
OGDC 142.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (4.4%)
PAEL 22.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.07%)
PPL 128.70 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.47%)
PRL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.55%)
PTC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
SEARL 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
SNGP 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.31%)
SSGC 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.16%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.83%)
TRG 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.54%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
BR100 6,713 Increased By 61.1 (0.92%)
BR30 24,066 Increased By 343.8 (1.45%)
KSE100 65,014 Increased By 559.4 (0.87%)
KSE30 21,994 Increased By 241.8 (1.11%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 23, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 24 Jan, 2024 08:34am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Election security: Federal cabinet approves deployment of armed forces

Read here for details.

  • International observers to monitor, cover general elections: Info Minister

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 extends gains as bullish trend continues after mixed start

Read here for details.

  • SC reserves verdict on former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea

Read here for details.

  • Fauji Foods sees turnaround, earns Rs605mn in 2023

Read here for details.

  • Inflation to remain elevated in January, could clock in at 27.9%: brokerage house

Read here for details.

  • Tax on ‘deemed income’: interim relief till February 19

Read here for details.

  • SBP’s monetary policy committee to meet on January 29

Read here for details.

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

