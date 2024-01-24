Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Election security: Federal cabinet approves deployment of armed forces

Read here for details.

International observers to monitor, cover general elections: Info Minister

Read here for details.

KSE-100 extends gains as bullish trend continues after mixed start

Read here for details.

SC reserves verdict on former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea

Read here for details.

Fauji Foods sees turnaround, earns Rs605mn in 2023

Read here for details.

Inflation to remain elevated in January, could clock in at 27.9%: brokerage house

Read here for details.

Tax on ‘deemed income’: interim relief till February 19

Read here for details.

SBP’s monetary policy committee to meet on January 29

Read here for details.