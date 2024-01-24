BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 23, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Election security: Federal cabinet approves deployment of armed forces
Read here for details.
- International observers to monitor, cover general elections: Info Minister
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 extends gains as bullish trend continues after mixed start
Read here for details.
- SC reserves verdict on former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea
Read here for details.
- Fauji Foods sees turnaround, earns Rs605mn in 2023
Read here for details.
- Inflation to remain elevated in January, could clock in at 27.9%: brokerage house
Read here for details.
- Tax on ‘deemed income’: interim relief till February 19
Read here for details.
- SBP’s monetary policy committee to meet on January 29
Read here for details.