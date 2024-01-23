AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,645 Increased By 66.7 (1.01%)
BR30 23,663 Increased By 114.7 (0.49%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
SC reserves verdict on former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea

The Supreme Court resumed on Tuesday the hearing of an appeal lodged by former judge of the Islamabad High Court...
BR Web Desk Published January 23, 2024 Updated January 23, 2024 03:19pm

The Supreme Court reserved on Tuesday its verdict on an appeal lodged by former judge of the Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against his removal from office.

A five-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan is hearing the case.

The proceedings are being broadcast live.

The former judge was removed vide notification issued by President Arif Alvi on October 11, 2019 upon the recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for making a speech to the Rawalpindi Bar Association on July 21, 2018.

In his speech, he blamed the higher judiciary for the country’s ‘deplorable’ state of affairs.

In 2019, the IHC ex-judge had challenged the SJC report and the President’s order in the SC.

The former IHC judge stated he was discriminated against for making a public speech while the chairman of the SJC (ex-CJP Saqib Nisar) went on making speeches, addressing Bar Council, attending conventions and meeting members of the armed forces, including the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff and even declaring that whole judiciary was incompetent.

Shaukat stated that he only pointed out interference by some elements in the administration of justice.

Supreme Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

