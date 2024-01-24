Deployment of army troops okayed: Inter-ministerial body on proposed FBR reforms formed

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the deployment of Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces troops for the 8th February general elections and decided to form an inter-ministerial committee on proposed reforms of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The cabinet meeting presided over by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar held a detailed discussion on the proposals made regarding the restructuring and digitization of the FBR.

The caretaker prime minister directed to establish an inter-ministerial committee under the chairmanship of the federal finance minister in light of the opinions of the cabinet members regarding the proposals presented concerning the FBR reforms.

The meeting decided that members of the committee would include caretaker federal ministers for privatisation, foreign affairs, commerce, energy, law and justice and information technology.

The inter-ministerial committee will present its recommendations regarding these proposals in the next meeting of the federal cabinet.

The cabinet acknowledged the efforts of the caretaker Federal Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar for increasing the tax revenue in the country, improving the tax-GDP ratio and the detailed proposals made regarding the administrative structure of the FBR. The prime minister and all members of the Cabinet jointly supported these proposals regarding these FBR reforms.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior, the cabinet approved the deployment of Pakistan Army and civil armed forces troops for the peaceful conduct of general elections. These forces will perform duties at sensitive constituencies and polling stations and will also act as a rapid response force.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, the federal cabinet has approved the extension of the tenure of Tahir Hussain Qureshi as the president of SME Bank for three months or till the formal closure of the institution.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health, the federal cabinet decided to appoint Professor Dr Anwar Ali Shah as the representative Principal Shifa College of Dentistry, Shifa Tameer-e-Milat University Islamabad as representative of medical colleges in the registration board of Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority and appointment of Dr Shahwar as the representative of Private Health Care Establishment Sector.

The federal cabinet approved the formation of a search committee for the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health. The minister will head the National Health Committee.

The cabinet approved the decisions taken in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee held on 09-01-2024.

It also approved the decisions taken in the meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases held on 09-01-2024 and 17-01-2024.

