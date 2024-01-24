AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-24

MPC meeting on 29th

Rizwan Bhatti Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be held on Monday to decide about the policy rate.

The SBP on Tuesday has issued a calendar of monetary policy committee meetings for the first half of this year. Overall, four MPC meetings will be held during Jan-June to review the monetary policy stance.

First MPC meeting is scheduled on January 29, 2024 for deliberations on the key economic indicators to take a decision on key policy rate. Governor SBP, Jameel Ahmad will announce the Monetary Policy decision at a media briefing on the same day after the MPC meeting.

The second MPC meeting will be held on 18th March, third meeting on 29th April, and the last meeting of this half has been fixed on 10th June, 2024.

In the previous meeting held on Dec 12, 2023, the Committee maintained the policy rate at 22 percent as the committee believed that a hike in gas prices may have implications for the inflation outlook. Policy rate is unchanged since June 2023, when, the MPC convened an emergency meeting and decided to raise the policy rate by 100 bps to 22 percent to keep real interest rate firmly in the positive territory on a forward-looking basis.

Although the country’s economy is gradually improving, most analysts are expecting that policy rate may remain unchanged in the upcoming meeting as the inflation is still higher than projections.

Muhammad Sohail CEO Topline said that though inflation is coming down but pace of that is slower than expectations. “Therefore, we don’t think rates will come down in Jan meeting of MPC”, he added. However, he is expecting a cut in the policy rate in the next meeting to be held in March this year. On the economic front Pakistan’s current account has improved significantly and recorded a $ 397 million surplus in December 2023 compared to a deficit of $ 365 million in Dec 2022.

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan rose by 35 percent to $ 863 million during July-Dec of FY24 compared to $ 640 million in the same period of last fiscal year (FY23).

In addition, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has rolled over its $2 billion deposits with Pakistan for another one-year, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also released $ 705 million loan tranche to Pakistan last Wednesday.

It may be mentioned here that during the last few months, the interest rate on short term government papers has fallen by more than 3 percent. While, 6-month lending benchmark Karachi Interbank Offered Rate (KIBOR) has down from a peak of nearly 25 percent in Sep 2023 to less than 20.85 percent on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP Monetary Policy Committee Jameel ahmad MPC meeting

MPC meeting on 29th

PM welcomes investment of international companies

Hydropower project: PPIB conveys revised COD to NTDC

PMUs in Discos: Cabinet throws PD’s plan into trash bin

Mine mouth Thar coal project: SECMC wants to extend support for KE offtake

Deployment of army troops okayed: Inter-ministerial body on proposed FBR reforms formed

OIC denounces Ram Mandir inauguration

‘Deemed income’ on immovable properties: SC asks HCs to decide the matter expeditiously

KE, Hubco ink MoU to explore off-take of electricity

Baloch protesters call off sit-in

Plugging revenue leakages: LTO deploys officers at Sindh sugar mills

Read more stories