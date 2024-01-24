AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-24

Industrial undertakings: Minimum tax payable despite exemption under Economic Reforms Act

Hamid Waleed Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

LAHORE: Minimum tax is payable by the industrial undertakings despite enjoying exemption under the Economic Reforms Act, said income tax department sources.

They said a number of industrial units set up after the introduction of economic reforms law, being assessed for minimum tax, believe that they are enjoying exemption from tax under the Economic Reforms Act. Especially, most of them avoid to pay minimum tax on the ground that their industrial undertakings were set up after the announcement of economic reforms law.

However, the departmental sources have pointed out that minimum tax on income was introduced to the Income Tax Ordinance much after the clause relevant to tax exemption, therefore, it overrode any tax exemption granted prior to it.

It may be noted that the exemption clause of the Ordinance maintains that profits and gains derived by an assessee from an industrial undertaking set up between the first day of January, 1987, and the 13th day of June, would be exempted for a period of 10 years. However, since it was followed by the introduction of clause related to minimum tax on income, therefore, the exemption clause was non obstante which means minimum tax was leviable despite the exemption.

So far as setting up of the industrial units after the economic reforms law is concerned, they said the date of setting up of the plants by the taxpayers was irrelevant and what was relevant was the date of the announcement, promulgation and implementation of the fiscal incentive by the government.

According to the sources, the purpose of the law is to provide legal protection to economic reforms that have already been introduced and are in the process of being introduced in order to create confidence in the establishment and continuity of liberal economic environment under these reforms.

They said the economic reforms protected under the law are the ones that were announced, promulgated or implemented by the government. It also includes fiscal incentives for industrialization already introduced for a specific term and maintains that they shall not be altered to the disadvantage of taxpayers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

income tax income tax ordinance tax exemption industrial undertakings Economic Reforms Act

Industrial undertakings: Minimum tax payable despite exemption under Economic Reforms Act

PM welcomes investment of international companies

Hydropower project: PPIB conveys revised COD to NTDC

PMUs in Discos: Cabinet throws PD’s plan into trash bin

Mine mouth Thar coal project: SECMC wants to extend support for KE offtake

Deployment of army troops okayed: Inter-ministerial body on proposed FBR reforms formed

OIC denounces Ram Mandir inauguration

‘Deemed income’ on immovable properties: SC asks HCs to decide the matter expeditiously

KE, Hubco ink MoU to explore off-take of electricity

Baloch protesters call off sit-in

Plugging revenue leakages: LTO deploys officers at Sindh sugar mills

Read more stories