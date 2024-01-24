International Day of Education: National Foods Ltd sign MoU with TCF

KARACHI: On International Day of Education celebrated across the world annually on 24th January 2024, National Foods Limited proudly reaffirms its steadfast commitment to transformative education, literacy, and women empowerment through two impactful projects rooted in its rich history and visionary leadership.

National Foods Limited celebrates a two-decade partnership with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) in the Aagahi Adult Literacy Programme. Pioneered under the guidance of the late Abdul Majeed, Co-Founder of National Foods, and TCF Co-Founders, Ahsan Saleem and Ateed Riaz, this programme has changed the lives of countless individuals. In January 2024, the partnership was strengthened through a strategic MoU signing, amplifying the programme’s impact on communities across Pakistan.

This year, National Foods Limited proudly announced its commitment to support 250 learning centers, reinforcing the company’s dedication to community engagement and women’s empowerment. The Aagahi programme stands as a beacon of hope, equipping women with foundational skills in math, reading, and writing, thereby creating a ripple effect that positively influences entire households.

Zahid Majeed, Chairperson at National Foods Limited, emphasized the programme’s transformative impact, stating: “Aagahi is not just a literacy initiative; it’s a catalyst for change. We believe in empowering women with the tools they need to shape their lives and contribute meaningfully to their communities.”

The Aagahi Adult Literacy Programme embodies National Foods Limited’s commitment to fostering lasting change, breaking barriers, and creating a more inclusive and literate society. Along with the Aagahi programme, National Foods Limited continues its impactful journey in education with the School Khana Programme in collaboration with Allah Walay Trust.

