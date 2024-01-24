KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 16.882 billion and the number of lots traded was 14,379.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.982 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.269 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.472 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.893 billion), DJ (PKR 962.014 million), Silver (PKR 829.717million), Platinum (PKR 510.640 million), Japan Equity (PKR 430.335 million), Natural Gas (PKR 341.530 million), SP 500 (PKR 92.999 million), Copper (PKR 50.593 million) and Brent (PKR 46,861 million). In Agricultural commodities, 14 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 16.410 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024