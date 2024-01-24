National Women’s T20 Tournament: Lahore, Karachi, Multan emerge victorious in sixth round

LAHORE: The sixth round of matches of National Women’s T20 Tournament saw wins for Lahore, Karachi and Multan as all six teams participated in matches played across three venues in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, fighting efforts by Natalia Parvaiz and Waheeda Akhtar proved insufficient as Rawalpindi lost by 20 runs against Lahore. Peshawar suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Karachi as they comfortably chased the target in the 14th over at Ayub Park Ground.

At Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Multan inflicted a nine-wicket defeat over Quetta on the back of an unbeaten half-century by Aleena Masood.

In another match, Lahore posted 147-8 in 20-overs after Rawalpindi invited them to bat first. Lahore had a horror start to the innings as they lost four wickets inside the power play. Opening batter Sadaf Shams was run out for a duck by Humna Bilal while Bismah Maroof, Iram Javed and Ayesha Zafar all fell to Waheeda Akhtar cheaply.

Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz built a 65 runs fifth-wicket stand to bring momentum to the innings, until left-arm spinner Tania Saeed ran out the latter for 22 on 20, with one boundary. Sidra went on to get her second half-century (50, 39b, 8x4s) of the tournament before skipper Aliya Riaz caught her on Tania’s bowling. Noreen Yaqoob (18, 16b, 3x4s) was the next batter to walk back after wicket-keeper Farzana Farooq stumped her to award Tania her second wicket of the innings.

Captain Nida Dar produced a fiery 15-ball 26 on the back of two fours and as many sixes before the opposition’s captain Aliya dismissed her. Fatima Khan also contributed 16 from seven, including three boundaries, to help Lahore to a fighting total after the stuttering start to their innings. Waheeda picked up a three-wicket haul, Tania grabbed two wickets while Aliya had one to her name.

Rawalpindi also lost four early wickets while chasing 148. Opening batters Aima Saleem and Farzana fell to Nida and Fatima respectively. Fajar Naved was dismissed on a duck by Noreen. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu disturbed Aliya Riaz’s (18, 10b, 3x6s) stumps to reduce Rawalpindi to 31-4 in 7-overs.

A stunning 75-run fifth-wicket stand between Natalia Parvaiz and Waheeda allowed Rawalpindi to claw themselves back into the game. Nashra struck again to dismiss Waheeda for 13 on 22, including one four.

Natalia’s fine half-century (62, 45b, 8x4s, 3x6s) went in vain as Rawalpindi could only manage 127-8 in 20-overs. Nida, Nashra and Ghulam Fatima grabbed two wickets each. Noreen and Fatima returned with one scalp each as well.

Sidra Amin and Natalia were jointly awarded players of the match.

Yet in another match, Peshawar won the toss and opted to bat first. Momina Riasat scored 11 from 18, including a four, before she was removed by off-spinner Rameen Shamim in the fifth over. Skipper Aleena Shah (9, 22b, 1x4) was caught by Fatima Sana off Syeda Aroob Shah’s bowling. Then, Nayab Ishaq was pinned leg-before for a three-ball duck in the same over. Raahima Syed and Tehzeeb Shah added 59 runs from the fourth-wicket partnership, bringing a semblance of stability to their innings. In the last over, Muneeba Ali ran out Raahima for a well-fought 27 off 35 with four boundaries. Fatima, Karachi’s captain, removed Tehzeeb (33, 40b, 4x4s) in the same over as Peshawar ended up with just 96-5 in 20 overs. Aroob accounted for two wickets while Fatima and Rameen had one each.

In reply, Karachi cruised to the target in just 13.5-overs with nine wickets in hand. The opening stand between Yusra Amir and Javeria Khan yielded 85 runs, which secured the game for Karachi.

Sumbal Liaqat picked up the solitary wicket for Peshawar, when she trapped Yusra leg-before. Yusra had to walk back after a 37 off 36, including three fours and a six. The next batter in was Esha Rahupoto, only contributed an unbeaten one run. Javeria managed an undefeated 49 from 44, with five fours, as she took Karachi to 98-1.

Javeria was awarded player of the match for her match-winning contribution with the bat.

After being put to bat first, Quetta scored 104-9 in 20-overs. Multan bowling attack ran riot with the new ball as Quetta lost four early wickets. Left-arm pacer Tasmia Rubab landed the first blow to take out Fareeha Mehmood (5, 8b, 1x4).

Jannat Rashid (7, 6b, 1x4) was stumped off Noor-ul-Iman’s bowling and Gull-e-Uswa rattled Khadija Chishti’s (4, 5b) stumps on the last ball of the powerplay. In the next over, Quetta’s key batter Tuba Hassan copped a golden duck courtesy of Noor as the side was reduced to 21-4 in 6.2-overs. Saima Malik and opening batter Dua Majid batted together to add 31 runs on the board before the latter fell to Rehmat Noreen. Dua walked back for a 23 from 24, including three fours. Saima contributed 23 from 25, with two fours, before she was run out by Wajeeha Muneer. Subhana Tariq added an unbeaten 20 off 19, including two fours. Tasmia and Noor dismissed two batters each while Gull-e-Uswa, Rehmat and Gull Rukh got one wicket each.

In reply, Multan got to 105 with loss of just a wicket, winning the game comfortably by nine wickets. Opening batter Aleena Masood hit a magnificent unbeaten half-century (56, 49b, 9x4s) to steer her side to a win. She was supported by her fellow opener Gull Feroza, who hit 41 off 51 balls, with the help of three fours. Tuba Hassan, who dismissed Gull Feroza, was the only wicket-taker for Quetta in the innings. The third batter in, Gull Rukh, added an undefeated run-a-ball five, including one boundary, as Multan got over the line.

For her performance with the bat, Aleena was adjusted player of the match. All six teams will feature in the seventh round of matches on 25th January.

