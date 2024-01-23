AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
OIC expresses ‘grave worry’ over construction of Ram Temple in India’s Ayodhya

BR Web Desk Published January 23, 2024 Updated January 23, 2024 08:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday expressed grave worry over the recent construction and inauguration of the “Ram Temple” at the site of the previously demolished Babri Mosque located in the Indian city of Ayodhya.

“In line with the OIC position expressed by the Council of Foreign Ministers in its previous sessions, the General Secretariat denounces these actions aimed at obliterating the Islamic landmarks represented by the Babri Mosque, which has stood tall in the exact location for five centuries,” OIC statement read.

The development comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the consecration of a grand temple to the Hindu god Lord Ram on a site believed to be his birthplace, in a historic event for the Hindu majority of the world’s most populous nation.

Hindus throng Ram temple in India’s Ayodhya as it opens to the public

The centuries-old mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992, which led to severe riots and killing of thousands, mostly Muslims. After years of dispute, the India’s Supreme Court in November, 2019 allowed construction of a temple at the site where once the 16th century Babri Masjid stood.

In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, Pakistan also condemned construction and consecration of ‘Ram Temple’ on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque, saying it was “indicative of growing majoritarianism in India”.

“Developments of the last 31 years, leading to today’s consecration ceremony, are indicative of growing majoritarianism in India. These constitute an important facet of the ongoing efforts for social, economic and political marginalisation of the Indian Muslims,” the statement read.

