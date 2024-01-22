AIRLINK 54.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.54%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
DGKC 72.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.39%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.32 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.47%)
PIAA 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.25 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (6.79%)
PRL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.43%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.53%)
SEARL 52.37 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.19%)
SNGP 74.80 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (4.91%)
SSGC 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.79%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
TPLP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.72%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,573 Increased By 84.4 (1.3%)
BR30 23,550 Increased By 586.1 (2.55%)
KSE100 63,900 Increased By 617.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,589 Increased By 314.2 (1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Modi leads consecration of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya

Reuters Published January 22, 2024 Updated January 22, 2024 02:32pm
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend the opening of a grand temple to the Hindu god Lord Ram in Ayodhya, India, January 22, 2024. Photo: Reuters
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend the opening of a grand temple to the Hindu god Lord Ram in Ayodhya, India, January 22, 2024. Photo: Reuters

AYODHYA: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the consecration on Monday of a grand temple to the Hindu god Lord Ram on a site believed to be his birthplace, in a historic event for the Hindu majority of the world’s most populous nation.

Portrayed as a Hindu awakening from centuries of subjugation by Muslim and colonial powers, the event is also being seen as a crucial element in the prelude to Modi’s campaign for a rare third term in general elections due by May.

Indian devotees splurge on jets, gold idols as controversial Hindu temple opens

“The supernatural moment of the consecration is going to leave everyone emotional,” Modi posted on social network X minutes before the ceremony began.

“It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine programme.”

Students of Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam stand around the formation of a Ram temple during celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Reuters
Students of Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam stand around the formation of a Ram temple during celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Reuters

He chanted Hindu religious verses before placing flower petals at the feet of the deity and clasped his palms in prayer, then bowed before it and circled a sacred flame, while outside, a military helicopter showered petals on the temple.

Traditional clarinets played devotional music during the rituals for the 51-inch (130-cm) tall, black stone deity that represents the god-king while politicians, businessmen, sports and media stars watched along with millions nationwide.

Thousands clad in saffron danced in the streets, waving saffron flags as they chanted religious slogans.

A Hindu devotee walks alongside police officers on the street before the inauguration of the Hindu Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, India. Photo: Reuters
A Hindu devotee walks alongside police officers on the street before the inauguration of the Hindu Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, India. Photo: Reuters

“This is a very proud moment for all Hindus,” said Mewaram Prajapati, who came from Modi’s western home state of Gujarat. “Our lord suffered a lot.

He stayed in tents, braved heat, cold and rains,“ he added, referring to earlier structures at the site. “Now our god will finally settle in his palace.”

The temple delivers on a key 35-year-old promise by Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but it has been a contentious political issue that helped catapult the party to prominence and power.

“Watershed moment”

For decades, the temple site was bitterly contested by Hindus and minority Muslims, leading to nationwide riots in 1992 that killed 2,000 people, mainly Muslims, after a Hindu mob destroyed a 16th-century mosque that had stood there.

India’s Hindus say the site is the birthplace of Lord Ram, and was holy to them long before Muslim Mughals razed a temple at the spot to build the Babri Masjid, or mosque, in 1528.

In 2019, the Supreme Court handed over the land to Hindus and ordered allotment of a separate plot to Muslims where construction of a new mosque is yet to begin.

Nearly 8,000 people were invited to Monday’s ceremony, while more than 10,000 police personnel guarded the city of 3 million.

Security was also stepped up nationwide, especially in cities and towns that have suffered past Hindu-Muslim tension and strife.

Hindu devotees take shelter under a plastic sheet before the inauguration of the Hindu Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya. Photo: Reuters
Hindu devotees take shelter under a plastic sheet before the inauguration of the Hindu Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya. Photo: Reuters

The temple opens to the public on Tuesday and its management expects 100,000 visitors each day for the next few months.

The event has ignited religious fervour across India, with many states declaring a holiday on Monday, stock markets shut and homes and businesses illuminated after Modi called for it to be marked as another Diwali, the Hindu festival of light.

Modi to open flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India

“Just in sheer magnitude this event has almost no precedent in history. It is a watershed moment,” commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta wrote in the Indian Express newspaper.

India Pakistan Diwali Ayodhya India Supreme Court Ram temple Hindu festival Babri Masjid Prime Minister Narenda Modi Hindu god Lord Ram Muslim Mughals

India’s Modi leads consecration of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Fawad Chaudhry announces ‘complete boycott’ of polls

SGF to conduct Rs1.5bn equity investment in Service Long March Tyres

Shanghai Electric Power extends deadline to acquire K-Electric by 90 days

Oil down as economic headwinds weigh on demand outlook

SIFC orders tax audit of urea cos

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

Read more stories