AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,645 Increased By 66.7 (1.01%)
BR30 23,663 Increased By 114.7 (0.49%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets mixed on muted oil prices, regional tensions

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 02:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday, with the Saudi index on course to snap two sessions of gains, amid muted oil prices and rising tensions in the region.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, were little changed as traders weighed a host of conflicting supply and demand worries, from rising tensions in the Middle East to cold weather woes disrupting US production.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 9.9% slide in MBC Group.

Public Investment Fund (PIF), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, launched a $5 billion bond on Monday, capital markets publication IFR reported.

Gulf markets rise on higher oil prices, Abu Dhabi falls

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.4%, weighed by a 0.6% fall in conglomerate International Holding.

Meanwhile, Dubai’s main share index gained 0.4%, helped by a 8.9% rise in Mashreq Bank.

Separately, the United Arab Emirates president has issued a law establishing an artificial intelligence and advanced technology council, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday.

Elsewhere, US and British forces carried out a fresh round of strikes targeting an underground storage site as well as missile and surveillance capabilities used by the Iran-aligned Houthi group.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.2%, with petrochemical maker Mesaieed Petrochemical advancing 3.4%.

Gulf markets

Major Gulf markets mixed on muted oil prices, regional tensions

Rupee records 5th consecutive gain, settles at 279.79 against US dollar

Bullish trend persists at bourse, KSE-100 up over 670 points

Israel says 24 troops killed in Gaza, highest single-day toll

Inflation to remain elevated in January, could clock in at 27.9%: brokerage house

SC reserves verdict on former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea

Fauji Foods sees turnaround, earns Rs605mn in 2023

Tax on ‘deemed income’: interim relief till February 19

Oil eases slightly on mixed supply cues, geopolitical tensions

Hindus throng Ram temple in India’s Ayodhya as it opens to the public

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read more stories