AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.17%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
DGKC 74.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.56%)
FCCL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
FFBL 30.36 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.78%)
FFL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.29%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.86%)
HBL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.34%)
HUBC 118.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
OGDC 136.30 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.07%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
PIBTL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.39%)
PPL 127.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-2.7%)
PRL 29.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5%)
PTC 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.58%)
SEARL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.9%)
SNGP 74.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.01%)
SSGC 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.61%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
TRG 80.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.07%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,667 Increased By 88.8 (1.35%)
BR30 23,836 Increased By 287.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,623 Increased By 684.1 (1.07%)
KSE30 21,833 Increased By 231.4 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble firms as government proposes capital controls extension

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 01:02pm

MOSCOW: The rouble hit a one-week high against the dollar on Tuesday as the Russian government proposed extending capital controls that have buoyed the currency in recent months until the end of the year.

At 0723 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 87.65, earlier hitting its strongest point since Jan. 16.

It had gained 0.1% to trade at 95.72 versus the euro and was unchanged against the yuan at 12.19.

The capital controls, ordered by President Vladimir Putin in an October decree, require exporters to convert foreign currency revenues into roubles.

The rouble had traded past 100 to the dollar shortly before the decree was announced.

The government proposed extending the controls until the end of the year from their current expiration in April.

The rouble is also being buttressed by state foreign currency sales and the prospect of month-end tax payments.

Russian rouble dips on pent-up forex demand, but taxes may support it

State FX sales, carried out by the central bank, are set to amount to the equivalent of 16.7 billion roubles ($190.5 million) of foreign currency a day until the end of January.

The finance ministry switched to making sales from purchases after December oil-and-gas revenue was lower than expected. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.1% at $80.16 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.4% to 1,141.4 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 3,175.8 points.

Russian rouble

Russian rouble firms as government proposes capital controls extension

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Bullish trend persists at bourse, KSE-100 up over 500 points

Israel says 24 troops killed in Gaza, highest single-day toll

Inflation to remain elevated in January, could clock in at 27.9%: brokerage house

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

SC resumes hearing for former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea

Fauji Foods sees turnaround, earns Rs605mn in 2023

Oil steadies on mixed supply cues, cautious outlook on China

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Read more stories