AIRLINK 57.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (6.48%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
DFML 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
FCCL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.46%)
GGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HBL 116.10 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
HUBC 117.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
KEL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
OGDC 133.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.84%)
PIAA 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
PPL 127.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.85%)
PRL 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.82%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
SEARL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
SNGP 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.55%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.51%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,614 Increased By 36 (0.55%)
BR30 23,551 Increased By 3.3 (0.01%)
KSE100 64,139 Increased By 200 (0.31%)
KSE30 21,674 Increased By 72.6 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Nifty 50 set to open higher tracking Wall Street; Zee in focus

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 09:47am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark Nifty 50 is set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking momentum in Wall Street, while broadcaster Zee’s shares will be in focus following the termination of a $10 billion merger with Japan’s Sony.

India’s GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,780 points as of 8:22 a.m. IST, suggesting that the NSE Nifty 50 will open above its Saturday session closing of 21,571.80.

Investor focus will be on Zee Entertainment after Sony Group on Monday scrapped plans for a $10 billion merger of its Indian unit with Zee, citing that the “closing conditions” on the merger were not satisfied despite “good faith discussions”.

At least five brokerages downgraded Zee to “sell” from “buy” rating post the news. Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex fell 1.2% each, last week, in their biggest weekly drop since late October 2023.

IT bump not enough for Indian shares to shrug off HDFC Bank-led weakness

India’s stock market traded in a full session on Saturday, with the Nifty 50 losing 0.23%, weighed down by information technology companies and Hindustan Unilever on posting a smaller-than-expected profit rise.

Asian shares tracked gains in Wall Street after the latter posted a second straight record high on Monday, boosted by tech stocks.

India’s Axis Bank - a Nifty 50 constituent - is among companies that are due to report earnings later in the day.

Indian stocks

India’s Nifty 50 set to open higher tracking Wall Street; Zee in focus

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

‘Hurdles’ to copper ingots’ export to China: Exporters move SIFC against FBR

Cabinet to discuss FBR revamp plan today

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss financing for two operations

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Financial close: PPIB board grants 4-month extension to Turkish firm

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

SBA review: Punjab govt held responsible for Rs115bn unbudgeted spending

Read more stories