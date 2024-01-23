AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-23

China satisfied with CPEC security steps

Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Monday said that Pakistan was fully committed to the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and stressed the need for both sides to continue to work closely to ensure timely completion of the ongoing projects.

He was talking to Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong who paid a courtesy call on him.

The prime minister welcomed the Chinese vice foreign minister as well as members of his delegation and said Pakistan deeply valued its all-weather, strategic, cooperative partnership with China.

JWG-ICC rejects distorted reporting on CPEC

Recalling his visit to Beijing for the 3rd Belt and Road Forum in October 2023, he said that he was deeply touched by the warm sentiments of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang towards Pakistan. He also conveyed his best wishes for the Chinese leadership.

In addition to Pakistan-China relations, the regional situation also came under discussion during the meeting.

The Chinese vice foreign minister thanked the prime minister for the courtesy call and briefed him regarding various meetings held during the visit.

He conveyed special greetings of the Chinese leadership to the prime minister.

He said China and Pakistan were “iron-brothers”. He assured that China would always remain a reliable partner in Pakistan’s socio-economic progress.

Meanwhile, China on Monday acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability and also conveyed its satisfaction on security arrangements for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The acknowledgment came during a meeting between China’s Vice Foreign Minister (FM) Sun Weidong and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarter (GHQ) Monday, read a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, the military’s media wing said, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

Chinese Vice FM said that both countries were all weather strategic partners. He acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability and also conveyed China’s satisfaction on security arrangements for CPEC projects.

Meanwhile, the army chief thanked the visiting dignitary for his warm remarks and said that relations between the two countries were founded on a “common understanding of regional peace, stability and prosperity for the people of both countries.”—Agencies

CPEC CPEC security Sun Weidong caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Chinese Vice Foreign Minister

China satisfied with CPEC security steps

‘Hurdles’ to copper ingots’ export to China: Exporters move SIFC against FBR

Cabinet to discuss FBR revamp plan today

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss financing for two operations

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Financial close: PPIB board grants 4-month extension to Turkish firm

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

SBA review: Punjab govt held responsible for Rs115bn unbudgeted spending

Anti-judiciary drive: Govt identifies 500 accounts

Read more stories