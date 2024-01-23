AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
Jan 23, 2024
Pakistan

Man commits suicide after killing wife, three children

APP Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

KARACHI: A man committed suicide after killing his wife and three children on Monday in the Falaknaz apartment in Karachi.

According to the private news channel, the police swiftly reached the spot after the incident was reported, and according to the initial investigation, the police recovered the confession letter.

According to the police, a man named Syed Ahsan Raza has admitted in a confession letter that he is taking this extreme step due to the loss of the business.

The police recovered the pistol from the incident and took both the letter and the pistol into custody. The rescue officials reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported, and the bodies are being shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem. The police registered a case and started further investigation.

