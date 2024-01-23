AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-23

US Ambassador visits KWSC

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

KARACHI: The US Ambassador, Donald Blome visited the main office of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) in Karachi on Monday.

During the visit, the US ambassador held a meeting with the Mayor Karachi and the Chairman KWSC, Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The US Consul General, Conrad Tribble, Chief Executive Officer KWSC Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, and the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Engineer Asadullah Khan were also present in the meeting, according to KW&SC officials.

The meeting involved a detailed discussion on bilateral relations and exploring opportunities for mutual interest.

Mayor Karachi and the US Ambassador discussed recent initiatives for improving water supply and security measures taken by the water corporation in various areas of Karachi.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of ideas on mutual interests, including sharing experiences, environmental initiatives, technical expertise enhancement, and the possible involvement of US companies in the water sector.

The mayor of Karachi and the US Ambassador also discussed recent actions and reforms related to water availability and security in different areas of Karachi.

The US Ambassador also visited the recently established Hydrant Management and Monitoring Center of the water corporation and reviewed the new initiatives and reforms undertaken by the center.

During this visit, the CEO of the water corporation briefed the US Ambassador on recent reforms, improvements, and the vision of the corporation.

On this occasion, the US Ambassador appreciated the efforts of the CEO KWSC in transforming the corporation into a more efficient and service-oriented organization. They praised the operations, including establishing the Hydrant Management and Monitoring Center, conducting unparalleled operations, and taking daring and unprecedented actions against illegal water connections.

The US Ambassador expressed interest in learning about the proposed Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for active water management in the city. He reflected keen interest in knowing the existing wastewater treatment capacity and recycling projects offered and wished KWSC for its successful pursuance on the SGDs Road Map.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Murtaza Wahab SCADA Donald Blome Syed Salahuddin Ahmed KWSC

US Ambassador visits KWSC

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

‘Hurdles’ to copper ingots’ export to China: Exporters move SIFC against FBR

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss financing for two operations

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Financial close: PPIB board grants 4-month extension to Turkish firm

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

Cabinet to discuss FBR revamp plan today

SBA review: Punjab govt held responsible for Rs115bn unbudgeted spending

Anti-judiciary drive: Govt identifies 500 accounts

Read more stories