US Ambassador visits KWSC

KARACHI: The US Ambassador, Donald Blome visited the main office of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) in Karachi on Monday.

During the visit, the US ambassador held a meeting with the Mayor Karachi and the Chairman KWSC, Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The US Consul General, Conrad Tribble, Chief Executive Officer KWSC Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, and the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Engineer Asadullah Khan were also present in the meeting, according to KW&SC officials.

The meeting involved a detailed discussion on bilateral relations and exploring opportunities for mutual interest.

Mayor Karachi and the US Ambassador discussed recent initiatives for improving water supply and security measures taken by the water corporation in various areas of Karachi.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of ideas on mutual interests, including sharing experiences, environmental initiatives, technical expertise enhancement, and the possible involvement of US companies in the water sector.

The mayor of Karachi and the US Ambassador also discussed recent actions and reforms related to water availability and security in different areas of Karachi.

The US Ambassador also visited the recently established Hydrant Management and Monitoring Center of the water corporation and reviewed the new initiatives and reforms undertaken by the center.

During this visit, the CEO of the water corporation briefed the US Ambassador on recent reforms, improvements, and the vision of the corporation.

On this occasion, the US Ambassador appreciated the efforts of the CEO KWSC in transforming the corporation into a more efficient and service-oriented organization. They praised the operations, including establishing the Hydrant Management and Monitoring Center, conducting unparalleled operations, and taking daring and unprecedented actions against illegal water connections.

The US Ambassador expressed interest in learning about the proposed Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for active water management in the city. He reflected keen interest in knowing the existing wastewater treatment capacity and recycling projects offered and wished KWSC for its successful pursuance on the SGDs Road Map.

