Int’l community’s role vital in global health security: minister

LAHORE: The caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan has said that the international community has to play a vital role in global health security.

While addressing a ceremony titled "National Action Plan for Health Security Provincial Operational Planning Workshop" in Lahore on Monday, he said saving humans from diseases is the collective responsibility of all. He called for waging efforts for ensuring health security. He acknowledges that the provincial government is taking steps for improvement of health facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker Provincial Health Minister, Dr Javed Akram, said health security is the basic right of every citizen. He suggested that health security should be included in the country's national policy. “Pakistan is facing many problems in the health sector but we have to adopt a better lifestyle to lead a better life,” he said.

On this occasion, the caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir, said that the government is working round the clock to provide the best facilities to people.

Earlier, addressing a seminar on extending health facilities through mosques, the caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan commended the initiatives undertaken in the health sector, expressing confidence that these efforts would yield positive outcomes in future.

Dr. Nadim Jan shed light on the multifaceted role of mosques, envisioning a society marked by happiness, educational advancement, progress, and tranquility, all propelled by the influential and powerful voice emanating from the mosque’s pulpit. He conveyed his aspiration to replicate this system in mosques nationwide, drawing inspiration from the organizational structure at the Prophet’s Mosque. He underscored the continuous endeavors of his ministry to foster a healthy and prosperous society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024