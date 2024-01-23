AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-23

Int’l community’s role vital in global health security: minister

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

LAHORE: The caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan has said that the international community has to play a vital role in global health security.

While addressing a ceremony titled "National Action Plan for Health Security Provincial Operational Planning Workshop" in Lahore on Monday, he said saving humans from diseases is the collective responsibility of all. He called for waging efforts for ensuring health security. He acknowledges that the provincial government is taking steps for improvement of health facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker Provincial Health Minister, Dr Javed Akram, said health security is the basic right of every citizen. He suggested that health security should be included in the country's national policy. “Pakistan is facing many problems in the health sector but we have to adopt a better lifestyle to lead a better life,” he said.

On this occasion, the caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir, said that the government is working round the clock to provide the best facilities to people.

Earlier, addressing a seminar on extending health facilities through mosques, the caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan commended the initiatives undertaken in the health sector, expressing confidence that these efforts would yield positive outcomes in future.

Dr. Nadim Jan shed light on the multifaceted role of mosques, envisioning a society marked by happiness, educational advancement, progress, and tranquility, all propelled by the influential and powerful voice emanating from the mosque’s pulpit. He conveyed his aspiration to replicate this system in mosques nationwide, drawing inspiration from the organizational structure at the Prophet’s Mosque. He underscored the continuous endeavors of his ministry to foster a healthy and prosperous society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Dr Nadeem Jan Global Health Security

Int’l community’s role vital in global health security: minister

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

‘Hurdles’ to copper ingots’ export to China: Exporters move SIFC against FBR

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss financing for two operations

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Financial close: PPIB board grants 4-month extension to Turkish firm

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

Cabinet to discuss FBR revamp plan today

SBA review: Punjab govt held responsible for Rs115bn unbudgeted spending

Anti-judiciary drive: Govt identifies 500 accounts

Read more stories