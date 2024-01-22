AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
Jan 22, 2024
World

Relatives of Gaza hostages storm Israeli parliament panel as protests mount

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 04:43pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JERUSALEM: A group of relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas stormed a parliamentary committee session in Jerusalem on Monday, demanding that the lawmakers do more to try to free their loved ones.

The action by about 20 people signalled growing domestic dissent in the fourth month of the Gaza war.

One woman held up pictures of three family members who were among the 253 people seized in the cross-border Hamas rampage of Oct. 7 that triggered the worst fighting in decades.

Some 130 remain held in Gaza after others were brought home in a November truce.

Israeli aggression hammers Gaza’s south, hostage families urge Netanyahu to seek deal

“Just one I’d like to get back alive, one out of three!” the woman protester cried after pushing into the Knesset Finance Committee discussion.

Other protesters, clad in black T-shirts, held up signs reading: “You will not sit here while they die there.”

“Release them now, now, now!” they chanted.

US, Qatari and Egyptian efforts to mediate another release seem far from reconciling Israel’s drive to destroy Hamas and Hamas’ demand that Israel withdraw and free all of the thousands of Palestinians - including senior Hamas - from its prisons.

The fate of the hostages - 27 of whom Israel says have died in captivity - has riveted the country. But the relatives fear that war fatigue could soften that focus. Demonstrations that initially promoted national unity have become more aggressive.

Demonstrators have also been camping outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coastal home as well as the Knesset building, some demanding an unilateral end to the war or an election that might topple the hard-right government.

Parliamentary ushers, often quick to eject hecklers or protesters, stood by during the ruckus in the Knesset Finance Committee. One lawmaker covered her face with her hands.

Aid for Israeli hostages and Palestinian civilians arrives at Gaza border

Panel chairman Moshe Gafni, head of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish party in Netanyahu’s coalition, stood up, called a halt to the economic briefing under way and sought to calm the protester.

“Redeeming captives is the most important precept in Judaism, especially in this case, where there is an urgency to preserving life,” he said, but added: “Quitting the coalition would not achieve anything.”

On Sunday, Netanyahu rejected conditions presented by Hamas to end the war and release hostages that would include Israel’s complete withdrawal and leaving Hamas in power in Gaza.

Following that, the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum demanded that Netanyahu “clearly state that we will not abandon civilians, soldiers, and others kidnapped in the October debacle.”

“If the prime minister decides to sacrifice the hostages, he should show leadership and honestly share his position with the Israeli public,” it said in a statement.

