Jan 22, 2024
Sports

Virat Kohli to miss first two Tests v England

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 03:48pm

India batter Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Tests against England citing personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

Kohli, 35, has scored nearly 9,000 runs in 113 Test matches.

“Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors… certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,” BCCI said in a statement.

Five memorable Virat Kohli tons in ODI cricket

“The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli’s privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons,” it added.

India host England in a five-match series starting on Thursday in Hyderabad.

The England squad arrived at the venue on Monday.

