At least 7 terrorists killed in Balochistan intelligence-based operation: ISPR

At least seven terrorists were killed on Monday in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Sambaza sector of Balochistan’s Zhob district, according to a statement released Monday by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

“A fire exchange took place during an intelligence based operation in Sambaza Sector, Zhob District, near the Pakistan Afghan border,” ISPR said.

The army’s media wing said that Pakistani troops effectively surrounded and engaged the fleeing terrorists which resulted in the killing of the seven terrorists “who remained actively involved in terrorists activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians”.

Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.“

Last week, three terrorists were killed in an operation conducted by the security forces in general area Buleda, Kech District.

“Terrorists exploded an Improvised Explosive Device on a security forces’ vehicle, which was followed by an intense fire exchange.

Own troops immediately responded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell,“ the ISPR said.

“Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,“the ISPR said in a press release.