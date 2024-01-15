Three insurgents killed in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed by security forces at Buleda area of Kech district in Balochistan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations information on Sunday, terrorists exploded an improvised explosive device (IED) on security forces vehicle, which was followed by an intense fire exchange.

Security forces immediately responded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. However, during the operation, five soldiers including Sepoy Tipu Razzaq, Sepoy Sunny Shaukat, Sepoy Shafi Ullah, Lance Naik Tariq Ali and Sepoy Muhammad Tariq Khan fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. In a statement, ISPR said security forces of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.