AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Y Combinator-backed Elevate enters Pakistan, aims to resolve freelancers’ payment woes

  • Offers services alternative to platforms such as Wise and Payoneer
Bilal Hussain Published 22 Jan, 2024 04:50pm

Elevate, a fintech venture backed by Y Combinator and which has raised over $6 million to date, has now officially gone live in Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the company on Monday.

The startup, which initially launched in Egypt, said it is designed to empower freelancers and remote workers to open US bank accounts through a strategic partnership with Bangor Savings Bank, a reputable US-based institution boasting over $7 billion in assets.

“A notable chunk of Pakistan’s workforce actively participates in freelance endeavors, totaling around 3 million individuals. This sector generates an impressive annual revenue exceeding $400 million, and these figures continue to ascend,” Growth Lead at Elevate Khalil Osman, who is based in Dubai, told Business Recorder.

Launch on 11th January: Freelancers to channelize remittances thru Paypal

“The invaluable contributions of these freelancers play a pivotal role in fortifying the Pakistani workforce ecosystem.”

Freelancers and remote workers grapple with distinct challenges in receiving payments in Pakistan.

Currently, IT sector officials and experts see international payment issues as the biggest hurdle to increase IT- and IT-enabled services export.

CEO Khalid Keenan said Elevate’s entry into the Pakistani market signifies a new era for freelancers and remote workers, offering a level of financial freedom and flexibility.

“Our commitment to transparent pricing and the best FX rates set us apart from the competition, making Elevate the go-to platform for global payments, so now you can receive dollars from anywhere in the world without any hassle,” he added.

Pakistan to hear ‘good news’ regarding PayPal, Stripe payment gateways soon: Dr Saif

Founded by members hailing from nations such as Yemen and Algeria and intimately familiar with the challenges faced by Pakistani freelancers, the company says it feels upbeat of performing well in the country.

“Team members also bring extensive expertise in the fintech space, drawn from their professional experience at renowned companies such as Visa, Goldman Sachs, Citi, and PNC Bank,” said the company statement.

Since going live, Elevate has opened thousands of USD accounts, processing over $500,000 in monthly deposits, showing month-on-month deposit growth of 100%.

“All accounts are FDIC insured, guaranteeing the full protection of funds up to $250,000, providing users with comprehensive financial security,” the company said.

“For instance, unlike counterpart Payoneer, which may impose up to a 1% fee on inbound funds, if $2.000 is sent to a user’s Elevate account, they will receive the entirety of that $2.000. Virtual USD Mastercard debit cards are also issued, enabling users to make online purchases globally.”

Goldman Sachs VISA startups in Pakistan FDIC FinTech industry Pakistan startup sector Payoneer WISE freelancing Pakistan IT sector Y Combinator Elevate Virtual USD Mastercard

Y Combinator-backed Elevate enters Pakistan, aims to resolve freelancers’ payment woes

At least 7 terrorists killed in Balochistan intelligence-based operation: ISPR

Iran’s foreign minister to visit Pakistan next week, Islamabad says

Israeli aggression hammers Gaza’s south, hostage families urge Netanyahu to seek deal

Rupee registers 4th successive gain, settles at 279.85 against US dollar

APTMA calls for urgent removal of power tariff cross-subsidy

Shanghai Electric Power extends deadline to acquire K-Electric by 90 days

Oil creeps higher as geopolitics outweigh demand concerns

India’s Modi leads consecration of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya

Fawad Chaudhry announces ‘complete boycott’ of polls

Read more stories