Poland’s Tusk arrives in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

KYIV: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Ukraine on Monday, his office said, in a show of support as the war with Russia nears the two-year mark.

Warsaw has emerged as a key ally for Kyiv as it defends itself against Russia and seeks more financial and military support from Western partners.

A video released by Tusk’s office shows the newly installed leader, who assumed office last month, arriving at Kyiv’s main train station.

Ukraine says downed eight Russian drones overnight

Tusk’s visit coincides with Ukraine’s Unity Day holiday.