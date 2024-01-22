AIRLINK 54.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.44%)
BOP 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
DGKC 72.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.26%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.79%)
HUBC 117.85 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.38%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
MLCF 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.61%)
PIAA 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PPL 130.48 Increased By ▲ 7.58 (6.17%)
PRL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
PTC 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.11%)
SEARL 52.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.15%)
SNGP 75.00 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (5.19%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.71%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TRG 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
UNITY 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,568 Increased By 79.8 (1.23%)
BR30 23,516 Increased By 552.1 (2.4%)
KSE100 63,842 Increased By 559.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 21,567 Increased By 292.3 (1.37%)
Poland’s Tusk arrives in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 01:49pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KYIV: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Ukraine on Monday, his office said, in a show of support as the war with Russia nears the two-year mark.

Warsaw has emerged as a key ally for Kyiv as it defends itself against Russia and seeks more financial and military support from Western partners.

A video released by Tusk’s office shows the newly installed leader, who assumed office last month, arriving at Kyiv’s main train station.

Ukraine says downed eight Russian drones overnight

Tusk’s visit coincides with Ukraine’s Unity Day holiday.

Russia KYIV Russia-Ukraine war Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

