Bilawal urges PTI workers to support his party

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a public gathering of the Party in Lahore said that he wishes to send a message to every person living in this city, province and country that they should not be disappointed.

Pakistan facing an unprecedented economic crisis, with a historic surge in inflation, unemployment and poverty he added. The people are suffering, with the economic crisis on one hand and the social, political and democratic crises on the other. Pakistan is facing unabashed security challenges, as terrorists are again trying to emerge.

Those who are still engaging in the politics of hatred and division are further dividing our society and country.

PPP chairman steps up his attack on beleaguered PTI

The PPP will bury the politics of hate and division forever, with the support of the people. The PPP will help the country emerge from this plethora of crises. Pointing out the terrorists who are making efforts to submerge the country in chaos once again, Chairman Bilawal said that he will not let them do so.

Chairman Bilawal said that he is contesting from Lahore himself in this election. It is said that Lahore is the heart of Pakistan. Currently, the heart of the country is shattered and we have come to Lahore to help heal the country once again by combating all the problems faced by the country.

They try to mock the PPP by taunting us that our strength is low. They need to be apprised that Lahore belongs to the PPP, not them. The citizens of Lahore set themselves on fire as a sign of protest over the killing of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

This is the same city that welcomed Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in a historic manner, and made her the first woman PM of the Muslim Ummah. Lahore is the city of people with honour, courage and loyalty. Chairman Bilawal said that we are believers of the ‘convoy of the 72’ and will continue to tread the path of justice and truth.

Chairman Bilawal said that the PPP was distanced from Lahore and the province of Punjab due to a conspiracy, which harmed the labourers, farmers, youngsters, women and minorities of the region. ‘Showbaz’ and ‘Waseem Akram Plus’ were imposed on Punjab.

“Is it the fate of the people of Lahore to bear such imposition repeatedly?”, Chairman Bilawal questioned. We cannot hand Pakistan over to these traditional politicians who have all come to power, some once and others thrice. They forget the people and their promises upon coming to power. PPP is the sole political party that fulfils its promises to the people.

Chairman Bilawal said that he has himself prepared the ‘10-point agenda’ of the PPP because he knows that the common people are suffering due to inflation, poverty and unemployment. Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto fulfilled his promise of ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan’ by taking from the elite and giving to the farmers and labourers.

Chairman PPP said that the PPP once again, aims to adopt the narrative of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by taking from those who are benefitted annually through subsidies worth billions. Chairman Bilawal said that if the 17 federal ministries are devolved, as per the 18th Amendment, then the money saved can be spent on the people. The elite enjoy subsidies worth 1500 billion rupees, and the PPP resolves to spend them on the downtrodden masses, the labourers, farmers and students. If the people give the PPP an opportunity to serve them, then the Party resolves to implement its 10-point charter.

The Jiyalas of Lahore should go to every doorstep to apprise the people of the Party’s objective to double their income within five years, along with the numerous initiatives it plans to introduce. Chairman Bilawal said that he will implement Quaid-e-Awam’s promise of shelter to the people, by building three million houses will over the country and giving ownership to the women of the households.

The Jiyalas should apprise the brothers and sisters living in temporary housing that the PPP aims to improve their living standards and regularise their houses.

All those troubled by their electricity bills should be made aware that upon electing Chairman Bilawal, they will be provided 300 units of electricity free-of-cost through solar power.

While addressing the women of Lahore, Chairman Bilawal said that his mother was martyred but he wishes to serve the women of the country just as a son would.

The Party aims to expand the Benazir Income Support Programme and provide interest-free loans to the women so that they can gain financial independence and make their contribution in the economy. The farmers of the country should be told that the PPP is the only Party that is of the view that ‘Kissan Khushaal Toh Mulk Khushaal’.

The PPP intends to introduce the ‘Benazir Kissan Card’ to provide financial assistance and insurance to the farmers for their crops. The labourers too will get their due share of rights, and will be provided social security through the ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’.

Chaudhary Sarwar and the PPP have agreed to work unitedly for the sake of the country. Chairman Bilawal said that Aitezaz Ahsan is on the stage who has supported the party for the last three generations and while there may be a difference of opinion, the PPP resolves to take everyone along and respect diversity.

Chairman PPP said that the Party wishes to transform Pakistan into a modern state where the country’s farmers, labourers, youth, women and minorities can lead dignified lives. Chairman Bilawal raised the slogan of ‘Kal Bhi Bhutto Zinda Tha, Aaj Bhi Bhutto Zinda Hai’, while expressing the Party’s aim to serve the nation by following the footsteps of his ancestors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024