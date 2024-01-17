AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-17

PPP chairman steps up his attack on beleaguered PTI

NNI Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

RATODERO: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said “we didn’t think [about the consequences] when we were having a cup of tea in Kabul – an obvious reference to former spymaster Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed who had visited the Afghan capital after the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

“We invited the terrorists to live in Karachi and Fata [the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area],” Bilawal said about the PTI government’s decision to hold peace talks with the Taliban [TTP] and allow them to resettle in Pakistan – a move that has proved to be a disaster for the country.

Addressing a rally in Ratodero Town of Larkana, Bilawal warned that the people and the police had eliminated the terrorists through sacrifices, but they were again gaining strength.

The weapons employed by the United States in Afghanistan against the terrorists were being used in Pakistan, he added. Promising to save and rescue the country from the prevailing challenges, the PPP chairman said the people would elect a new thinking on February 8. He also repeated his stance of burying the politics of hate and division while forming a people’s government.

“The menace of terrorism is rising again,” the PPP chairman said, adding that he would root out the threat.

In his remarks against those moving the country’s top judiciary which led to the removal of the then prime minister Yusuf Raza Gillani, the PPP chairman said someone had reached the courts whenever his party delivered.

However, he went on to say that they would provide jobs to the masses at their doorsteps.

The government should be of the workers and farmers, not of old politicians, said Bilawal in yet another direct attack on PML-N Nawaz Sharif who is eyeing a record fourth term in office after being removed from office each time he got elected by the people. Bilawal remarked that people would ultimately suffer if Nawaz was “imposed” for the fourth time.

Bilawal has vowed to bring the country out of political and constitutional crises after coming to power. He said he would become “young prime minister” of Pakistan if the masses supported him in elections. The PPP chairman recalled Shehbaz Sharif had done nothing for Sindh after becoming prime minister.

The former foreign minister said terrorism is again raising its ugly head and there is a strong need to crush the terrorists.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP PTI PPP chairman

Comments

1000 characters

PPP chairman steps up his attack on beleaguered PTI

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Margin on PIBs declines

Extension sought in $425m World Bank-financed NTM-I project

Two NTDC projects: Ali-led body to find a way out of ‘questionable’ contracts

PMUs at Discos: Army officers’ posting not approved by Cabinet

Huge deployment of security forces in KP envisaged

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Petrol, HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustments

Imran hints at ‘Plan C’

15 cases of JN.1 Covid variant detected

Read more stories