ECP starts process of issuing notices, fines against candidates

Naveed Butt Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:37am

ISLAMAABD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started the process of issuing notices and fines against candidates involved in the violation of code of conduct.

In this regard, active monitoring teams of the Commission took action against the candidates in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the violation of the code of conduct.

Similarly, monitoring teams of the Election Commission are also active in Punjab.

In Nankana Sahib, a warning was issued to election candidates for displaying Panaflex and billboards. Panaflex and other promotional materials have been removed from Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, and Bhakkar.

Panaflex hoardings have also been put up in Chiniot, Faisalabad, Nankana, Kasur, Lahore, and Multan. Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab has issued strict instructions to district monitoring officers in this regard.

