Citrus exports reduced to $100m: UAF VC

FAISALABAD: The citrus exports have reduced from $300 million to $100 million that is a matter of grave concern, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He expressed these views while presiding over a workshop for citrus farmers organized by UAF, Department of Agriculture Punjab Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and Federal Ministry for Food Security organized at Chak No. 332 GB Pir Mahal.

VC UAF said that UAF was making all out efforts to increase citrus production and solve the problems faced by farmers. He said that seedless citrus is favored around the world. He said with the passage of time, citrus has faced various diseases which affected our citrus production badly.

He said that the establishment of certified seed nurseries is the need of the hour for the revival of citrus in Pakistan. He said that we have to develop modern nursery mechanism with industry public partnership.

He said that the restoration of the existing citrus orchards needs time. He said that a business model should be brought forward for the orchards with banks so that the farmers can run their circle until the fruits come. He said that clusters of different varieties of citrus should be made.

Dr. Ishtiaq Rajwana, Vice Chancellor, Agricultural University, Multan, said that agricultural prosperity can be ensured by strengthening the relationship among farmers and agricultural experts.

Secretary Board of Revenue Shafqatullah Mushtaq said that in the history of Sandal Bar, the village 332 G.B Jakhra was the first settled area in 1892. He lauded the efforts of the Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan for strengthening farmers and scientist’s ties.

Former Director General Extension Punjab Dr. Anjum Ali Bhuttar said that all possible steps are being taken to make citrus more profitable. As many as 500 nurseries are registered in Punjab.

