AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-22

NH&MP IG visits South Zone

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:37am

KARACHI: Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Salman Chaudhry visited the South Zone after taking charge of the post.

Additional IG Munir Ahmed Sheikh, DIG Mohammad Saleem and all sector commanders welcomed him. Later, he was given a briefing on administrative matters.

Spokesperson Motorway Police South Zone said that the IG chaired a meeting on government affairs in which day-to-day activities on the road were reviewed.

Additional IG Munir Ahmed Sheikh during the meeting explained measures to control axle load which led to a clear reduction of the axle load, due to which the national highways avoided being damaged, which was appreciated by the Inspector General.

During the meeting, DIG Muhammad Salim said that due to the carelessness of the drivers of buses and oil tankers, many accidents take place against which FIR is now being filed.

Inspector General Salman Chaudhry said during the meeting that all the officers should play their full role for the good name of the institution.

Better coordination between officers and employees is needed. He also asked for delegating authority to lower levels so that problems of officers and employees can be resolved.

Steps should be taken to make the journey of road users safer and timely assistance should be provided to them. Officers should treat passengers courteously and ensure the safety of their lives and property

Inspector General added Honesty, Courtesy and Help is the motto of the Motorway Police which every officer should adhere to.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IG Motorway national highways Salman Chaudhry

NH&MP IG visits South Zone

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

US taking attack on troops at Iraq base ‘extremely seriously’: White House

UN condemns Israel for ‘heartbreaking’ killings in Gaza

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

Section 214C of ITO 2001: Whole income tax audit selection process not ultra vires to law: FBR

Israel OKs plan for Gaza tax funds to be held by Norway

Bilawal urges PTI workers to support his party

‘Four survivors’ after Russian jet crashes in Afghan mountains

Reforms in taxation system demanded

Read more stories